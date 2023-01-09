Bucks come from 17 down, stop Knicks’ four-game win streak

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the New York Knicks on Monday in New York. AP photo

NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the Bucks playing with more energy and could sense a shift in their confidence on their 3-point shots.

“Once we made one, then we made the second one,” he said. “Then we made the third one.”

And pretty soon, their 17-point deficit was gone.

Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Milwaukee rallied in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“I think in the long run we’re going to make a lot of those shots,” Ingles said.

Lopez made one that snapped a 97-all tie before Jrue Holiday — forced to the bench after committing three fouls in the first 4 1/2 minutes — scored five straight Milwaukee points. The Bucks closed it out at the free throw line to snap the Knicks’ four-game winning streak and bounce back nicely after allowing a season-worst 51 points in the first quarter of their loss to Charlotte on Friday.

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the Knicks, adding seven assists. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Knicks were hoping to continue streaking to the midpoint of their schedule, having followed an eight-game winning streak and a five-game skid with four straight victories. They fell to 22-19.

Ingles, who didn’t play for the Bucks until last month after missing the first 29 games recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, helped fuel the comeback with five 3-pointers.

“It’s nice to finish a game, it’s nice to be in those situations obviously,” Ingles said.

Randle finally made a 3-pointer after an 0-for-9 first half on the first possession of the third quarter, and his free throws capped a 13-2 spurt midway through the period that extended a six-point lead to 70-53.

The Knicks still led by 16 after Randle’s three-point play with 2:25 remaining, but didn’t make another basket in the quarter as Milwaukee closed with a 13-2 run of its own to trim it to 78-73.

Obi Toppin opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, but Lopez, Grayson Allen and Ingles followed with three in a row for Milwaukee to give the Bucks an 82-81 lead.

“I think we didn’t close the third out well and then the start of the fourth same thing, so that’s probably the biggest thing,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Neither team led by more than three again until Holiday’s 3-pointer made it 103-99 with 47 seconds to play.

Brunson’s aggressive start quickly put Holiday in foul trouble, forcing him to the bench within 4 1/2 minutes. But the Bucks’ big men were much more effective defending Randle, who was 1 for 12, missing all eight 3-point attempts.

Brunson was just 1 for 6 in the second, but Immanuel Quickley stepped up with 13 points as the Knicks took a 51-46 lead to the break.

CELTICS 107, BULLS 99

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 19 as Boston beat Chicago and reached the midway point of its season with the NBA’s best record.

Grant Williams added 20 points and Al Horford had seven rebounds and eight points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that helped seal the win for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for Boston, which played without injured point guard Marcus Smart.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points, scoring 15 in the fourth quarter while leading the Bulls’ furious comeback bid. Chicago, which had won three straight, lost DeMar DeRozan in the third quarter with a strained right quadriceps. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago. DeRozan finished with 13 points in 23 minutes.

NUGGETS 122, LAKERS 109

DENVER — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and Denver beat Los Angeles in a game in which LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle.

Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook finished with 25 and Thomas Bryant added 17 along with 10 boards for the Lakers, who saw their five-game winning streak halted.

James was ruled out hours before tipoff, joining injured forward Anthony Davis ( (right foot) on the bench. Patrick Beverley didn’t play after halftime due to a hip injury.

GRIZZLIES 121, SPURS 113

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and Memphis withstood a second-half comeback attempt by San Antonio.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which played its second consecutive game without Morant, its leading scorer, who is nursing soreness in his right thigh.

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 18 points, while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Romeo Langford and Jakob Poeltl finished with 13 points each as the Spurs lost their second straight and fifth in the last six.

PELICANS 132, WIZARDS 112

WASHINGTON — CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans beat Washington.

New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play.

Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for the fifth time in six games with a strained left hamstring.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 23 points and 10 rebounds.