ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVEgw_0k9C8NCp00
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson makes a save against Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs during the first period of an NHL game Monday in Buffalo, N.Y. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.

“I think that’s what’s been impressive about (Ersson), he’s just very calm and he gets about his business,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “It helps the team. So, I’m happy for him.”

Farabee’s goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee’s goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.

“(Farabee’s) obviously such a smart player and really deceptive,” Cates said. “Coming off surgery and whatnot this offseason, it maybe took him a little to get into the season, but … he’s been great for us lately especially.”

Craig Anderson made 34 saves for Buffalo, which was shutout for the first time this season and lost for just the second time in the past 10 games.

“I thought tonight our guys looked and felt emotionally drained,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “They just had a really difficult time executing things that they execute simple. They didn’t look like themselves. We fought the puck all night and we didn’t look fast.”

MacEwen opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first when a pass from Patrick Brown glanced off him and past Anderson. Farabee made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the first after an Owen Power gaffe and fired a wrist shot past Anderson. Cates made it 3-0 when he buried a rebound off a Travis Konecny shot in front.

“I think we just keep getting better,” MacEwen said. “We’re starting to trust our game and our structure. With that, I think we’re kind of playing the right way and it’s creating more offense for us, we’re scoring more goals. It’s just something we’ve got to keep building.”

KRAKEN 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season and Seattle got its fifth straight win.

Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists in his return to his home province of Quebec. The Kraken have outscored opponents 26-8 during their win streak.

Jones had six saves in the first period, nine in the second and six in the third to get his 27th career shutout.

Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves for Montreal, which snapped a seven-game skid with a 5-4 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

PREDATORS 3, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and Nashville won its fourth straight.

Juuse Saros made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots he’s faced in the last two games — following a 64-save performance Thursday in a 5-3 win over Carolina.

Roman Josi and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Predators.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves for the Senators, who have now lost two straight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Times Leader

Gruden powers WBS Penguins with big night, overtime winner at Hershey

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A pair of rookie milestones delivered a big lead. But the Penguins needed Jonathan Gruden to lock up two points. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton couldn’t hold onto a three-goal lead in the third period, but Gruden came through with his second goal of the...
News 4 Buffalo

Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
LEWISTON, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Predators receive send-off from own youth hockey team in Montreal

Young players give out high-fives at hotel, in Canada for tournament. The Nashville Predators got a mighty send-off on Thursday. The 10U Preds Select travel hockey team high-fived and cheered the Predators players at their hotel before Nashville's game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The young team...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers

Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm

It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14

Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy