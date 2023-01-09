Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson makes a save against Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs during the first period of an NHL game Monday in Buffalo, N.Y. AP photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.

“I think that’s what’s been impressive about (Ersson), he’s just very calm and he gets about his business,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “It helps the team. So, I’m happy for him.”

Farabee’s goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee’s goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.

“(Farabee’s) obviously such a smart player and really deceptive,” Cates said. “Coming off surgery and whatnot this offseason, it maybe took him a little to get into the season, but … he’s been great for us lately especially.”

Craig Anderson made 34 saves for Buffalo, which was shutout for the first time this season and lost for just the second time in the past 10 games.

“I thought tonight our guys looked and felt emotionally drained,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “They just had a really difficult time executing things that they execute simple. They didn’t look like themselves. We fought the puck all night and we didn’t look fast.”

MacEwen opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first when a pass from Patrick Brown glanced off him and past Anderson. Farabee made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the first after an Owen Power gaffe and fired a wrist shot past Anderson. Cates made it 3-0 when he buried a rebound off a Travis Konecny shot in front.

“I think we just keep getting better,” MacEwen said. “We’re starting to trust our game and our structure. With that, I think we’re kind of playing the right way and it’s creating more offense for us, we’re scoring more goals. It’s just something we’ve got to keep building.”

KRAKEN 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season and Seattle got its fifth straight win.

Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists in his return to his home province of Quebec. The Kraken have outscored opponents 26-8 during their win streak.

Jones had six saves in the first period, nine in the second and six in the third to get his 27th career shutout.

Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves for Montreal, which snapped a seven-game skid with a 5-4 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

PREDATORS 3, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and Nashville won its fourth straight.

Juuse Saros made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots he’s faced in the last two games — following a 64-save performance Thursday in a 5-3 win over Carolina.

Roman Josi and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Predators.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves for the Senators, who have now lost two straight.