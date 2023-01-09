Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 5 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet subsiding to 8 to 12 feet by Saturday evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible through Saturday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Snow accumulations through Saturday night up to 3 inches below 7000 feet, except 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For Sunday night through Monday night, snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches above 5500 feet and 3 to 6 inches between 4500 and 5000 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night.
