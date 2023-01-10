Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Warning issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet and dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Saturday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Surf 6 to 8 feet, with local sets to 10 feet Friday through Saturday. Surf up 5 to 7 feet Sunday. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding of low lying beach areas and parking lots around high tide Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 3.56 ft at 1218 PM Friday and 4.10 ft at 216 AM Saturday.
