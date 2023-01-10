Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet and dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Saturday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ventura The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ventura County in southwestern California * Until midnight PST Tuesday. * At 508 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain spreading across the warned area from west to east. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
