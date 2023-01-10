Effective: 2023-01-12 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet and dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Saturday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

