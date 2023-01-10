This is absolutely sad. These two are funny and have a lot of common sense with rationality. They presented facts with humor and opinions. RIP Lynette, you will be missed by ALL who new you and who appreciated your wisdom and humor. Silk, keep your wisdom, sense of humor and faith and please continue your destiny. I know it will be difficult but, you’re a strong woman and keeping Lynette in your heart will give you all the support you need. May God continue to bless you…
God Rest your soul beautiful Lady… Much love and condolences To all who loved you…As for the writings here ALL should show a little respect for the dead…. Stop the hatred, it accomplishes nothing!!!!🙏🏽🥺☮️
Lynnette dies and the journalist disrespects her by basically calling her a conspiracy theorist? “Bought into the conspiracy” even after death people have no souls. Because the left doesn’t care if your alive or dead. They’ll disrespect your name regardless. No morals. Why I’ll never EVER be a democrat. Besides the fact there’s absolutely no logical reason to be one. Rest in peace Lynnette Hardaway❤️🙏✝️
Related
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Donald Trump Delivers "Major Announcement"
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
Former staffer says Melania Trump was worried about Giuliani seeing her in her bathrobe
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Elon Musk does one thing right as Twitter locks out Marjorie Taylor Green for using Dr. Dre’s music
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Sadly Has Died at Age 60
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' Due To Constant Fights, Growing Animosity Toward Each Other
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 85