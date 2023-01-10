Brantley’s 28-point explosion keeps Catskill unbeaten

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Catskill Cats are still undefeated (9-0) after downing Mechanicville on the road 61-41. Senior forward Janay Brantley took off from the opening tip scoring 28 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Mechanicville’s defense struggled to stop the Cats’ offensive onslaught for much of the first half and found themselves down by 18 at halftime. The Red Raiders started the second half with a big punch from Ella Zecca, who scored a three-point shot to open the third quarter. However, Catskill was ready to punch back. Aaliyah Shook knocked down a corner three, energizing her team to keep the scoring spree going.

In addition to her performance tonight, Brantley recently eclipsed a career milestone in the Cats’ previous game against Coxsackie-Athens, scoring her 2,000 career point.

“It’s kind of cool. Last year you know we knew I was going to get it, but I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, teammates, family, friends, and supporters,” Brantley said. Definitely defense. We came in we prepared for the game plan we knew what they were going to do and we perfected it,” she added. I couldn’t do it without my team, family, friends, and everybody in my support system.”

The next time Catskill hits the floor will be on January 10 against Albany Leadership.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.