Humboldt County, CA

San Francisco Examiner

President Biden approves emergency declaration for California

President Joe Biden approved California's emergency declaration as the state continues to face severe storms, flooding and mudslides, the White House announced Monday morning. The declaration aims to "save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe" in 17 counties across the state, including Santa Clara, Napa, Sonoma and San Mateo. Governor Gavin Newsom had already declared his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

El Paso Clears Sidewalks of Migrants Ahead of Biden Visit, Protest Planned

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso n Sunday, the city began clearing the sidewalks of homeless migrants, online video from the city shows. A local border security group organized by a Border Patrol agent’s wife plans a protest during Biden's visit. Biden’s trip is his first to the southern border since he’s been president. His visit is to a sector where Border Patrol agents say they are overwhelmed with an influx of people. A border agent was shot there Thursday.
EL PASO, TX
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
GreenMatters

Water Levels at Lake Shasta Are Higher Now Than Last Year — Why It's a Problem

One of the issues surrounding the climate emergency is rising water levels. Over the years, many bodies of water have seen water levels rising, especially in California reservoir, Lake Shasta. The iconic reservoir had a noteworthy jump in its water levels in the past year. Unfortunately, that may not be good news, even though the Golden State is in an ongoing megadrought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Forecast for ice and wind in Pacific Northwest makes preparation top priority

Freezing rain, frigid temperatures and strong Columbia River Gorge winds are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. Pacific Power is preparing for possible electric service outages. “Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond...
OREGON STATE
