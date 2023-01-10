Read full article on original website
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news
Following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now has a decision to make regarding his future with the team and his NFL career, whether he’s going to retire or return to the team next season. And it looks like we have an update on Read more... The post Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 early names Packers should consider with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Green Bay Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, the Packers were on win way to getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions. Because of that, the team has secured the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season
After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson has missed over a month due to a knee injury. His status for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain. However, backup QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis, per Jamison Hensley. Undrafted rookie third-string QB Anthony […] The post Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker will most likely not receive a suspension after pushing a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 loss, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Walker was ejected from the game for shoving the Lions staff member and was visibly distraught in the […] The post Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Buffalo Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills are about to embark on their journey to the Super Bowl. The franchise infamously lost four Super Bowls in a row in the early ‘90s and didn’t sniff the Big Game for decades after that. Now with Josh Allen at quarterback, a Bills Super Bowl again seems within reach. However, the Bills’ playoffs matchups in the AFC will be incredibly difficult. Fans in Western New York have waited their whole lives to see their beloved NFL team lift a Lombardi Trophy, and the 2023 Super Bowl could finally be the time they do it. Here are three reasons why the Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers trade: 2 teams that must risk it all for Packers star
Following yet another lackluster season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may finally be prepared to go their separate ways. Just one season after signing a contract extension, Rodgers and the Packers failed to make the postseason. For our Packers-Lions recap and head coaching carousel discussion, listen below: Following a Week 18 loss to […] The post Aaron Rodgers trade: 2 teams that must risk it all for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires Dak Prescott warning that will scare Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Dak Prescott may not have been his usual self ever since returning from a five-game absence early in the season, but that’s not bothering Trevon Diggs one bit. In fact, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is confident his QB will be able to bounce back once they step foot on the big stage in the playoffs. […] The post Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires Dak Prescott warning that will scare Tom Brady, Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Why Jim Harbaugh leaving Wolverines for Broncos is gaining steam
Sources told ESPN that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh “has been engaged” with the Denver Broncos, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote in a Thursday article. The interest may not come at an ideal time for the Wolverines. “This strong interest from Denver comes at...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Decision
Aaron Rodgers' body language after the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions suggested that he may have played his final game in Green Bay. But according to former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards, there's no way Rodgers is done suiting up at Lambeau Field. "If anyone ...
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and made him the third-string quarterback to start the season. However, due to injuries to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy was able to finish the rest of the season as […] The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
