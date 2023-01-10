Read full article on original website
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
chathamstartribune.com
Tunstall basketball falls to GW; defeats PC, DR
George Washington had revenge on their minds following Tunstall's tournament win at the Holiday Classic. The Eagles got that revenge during the first regular season matchup between the two teams. GW shot the ball well from 3-point land and defeated the Trojans 69-78. Although Tunstall (10-1 Piedmont District) put the...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt girls basketball stocked with skill and chemistry
DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team has been a perennial power now for more than a decade. They remain one of the Blue Ridge District’s best, but this year there’s not a single senior on the team. They are still out to a 8-3 start, behind a veteran coach and chemistry on the hardwoods.
Two Former Mountaineers Commit to Liberty
A pair of former Mountaineers find a new home
Augusta Free Press
Liberty announces 2023 football schedule: Get ready for mid-week C-USA games
Playing in Conference USA will mean, for Liberty, aiming to win on any given Saturday, or Tuesday. Or Thursday. Liberty is finally joining an FBS conference in 2023, and Conference USA, aiming to get TV time, agreed in November to a package of games across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU that will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hoping for exposure.
WSLS
Four Roanoke natives nominated for McDonald’s 2023 All American Games
Four athletes from the Star City are getting a chance to shine. Joshua Holloway, Drayton Jones, Elijah Mitchell and Jeremiah Whitmore, all attending Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, have been nominated to play in McDonald’s 2023 All American Games in Houston. They were among the 722...
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. Riverfront Park in Downtown Lynchburg is mapping …. Looking for a place to create family memories? Well, you are in luck because...
cardinalnews.org
New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade
When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
WDBJ7.com
Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
WSLS
Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
WSLS
E.C. Glass, Dearington Elementary lockouts lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The lockout at E.C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School have been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. School officials say the lockouts were due to police activity in the community, unrelated to the schools or students. ORIGINAL STORY. E.C. Glass High School and...
cardinalnews.org
Cardinal News adds reporter in Martinsville
As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Martinsville — Dean-Paul Stephens. We started in September 2021 with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. In July 2022, we added Grace Mamon in Danville. In September, we added Susan Cameron in Bristol. We’ve also recently brought on a part-time copy editor and a full-time digital audience engagement editor. With Dean-Paul’s arrival, our reporting staff is now up to five and our total staff size is eight full-timers plus one part-timer.
wfxrtv.com
Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
WSLS
Polar Plunge supports local Special Olympics athletes as they go for gold
ROANOKE, Va. – The upcoming Special Olympics Polar Plunge will give people across Southwest Virginia the chance to “Go For the Cold” in the New River in Radford to help Special Olympics athletes “Go For the Gold” year-round. Money raised from the annual Plunge supports...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WSLS
WSLS announces new 2023 scholarship for graduating high school seniors
Are you a college-bound, graduating high school senior? Have demonstrated success in academics and sports, including activity competitions, marching band or volunteering?. Well, we want to hear from you for the amazing chance to receive a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to two college-bound high school seniors. “We’ve created this...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WSLS
Heads up! Line of heavy rain to arrive late Thursday afternoon, evening
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong cold front that will produce severe weather in the Southeast Thursday. If there’s any chance of that happening here Thursday evening, it will be south of Highway 58 where the air will be warmer. The heaviest rain arrives in the...
WSLS
White Mill building in Danville undergoes transformation
DANVILLE, Va. – More development is happening in the River City. Danville leaders released plans to change the former textile plant to apartments and restaurants in Dan River Falls. “From today forward, this building will be the backdrop of a story about hope and that Danville is experiencing a...
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
