ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
NBC Chicago

Which Tennis Players Are Not Playing the 2023 Australian Open?

The Australian Open kicks off the tennis calendar each year, which could serve as an advantage for some and a disadvantage for others. While some players swing into action refreshed, recharged and motivated, others enter the action injured and worn out. The reason is, pro tennis players typically get only...
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend

Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
Sporting News

Who was the last Australian to win the Australian Open? List of homegrown champions

Winning a Grand Slam tournament is an achievement some professional tennis players can only dream of. To win one on home soil, however, is particularly special. The Sporting News takes a look at the latest homegrown players to have won the Australian Open. Who was the last Australian to win...
FOX Sports

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016

With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
wtatennis.com

'Break Point': A closer look at the human side of tennis players

Paul Annacone was a terrific player, with a career-high No.12 singles ranking and 14 doubles titles, including the 1985 Australian Open. He went on to coach Pete Sampras, who won 14 Grand Slam singles titles, and Roger Federer, who broke that record and finished with 20. He’s an astute analyst for Tennis Channel, offering cerebral, nuanced commentary -- and, along with Michael Russell, helps coach rising American Taylor Fritz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy