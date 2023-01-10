Monday Scoreboard – January 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NCAA FOOTBALL
Georgia 65, TCU 7 – National Championship
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Mitchell Quad:
- Mitchell – 147.950
- Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon – 123.700
- Wagner/Bon Homme – 111.200
- Kimball/White Lake – 94.900
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sully Buttes 59
Bridgewater-Emery 72, Colman-Egan 53
De Smet 59, Clark/Willow Lake 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 38
Gregory 55, Chamberlain 44
Groton Area 73, Sisseton 20
Lakota Tech 65, Red Cloud 64
Milbank 67, Britton-Hecla 33
Philip 87, Stanley County 37
Platte-Geddes 46, Corsica/Stickney 39
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41
South Border, N.D. 71, Herreid/Selby Area 66
Tea Area 75, Canton 45
Timber Lake 67, McIntosh 23
Waubay/Summit 74, Webster 41
Winner 75, Bon Homme 26
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 70, Iroquois/ Lake Preston 56
Belle Fourche 68, Sundance, WY 21
Canton 62, Tea Area 46
Corsica-Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30
De Smet 45, Willow Lake 28
Ethan 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Florence/Henry 71, Waubay/Summit 24
James Valley Christian 41, Highmore-Harrold 33
Lennox 47, Dell Rapids 38
Red Cloud 63, Lakota Tech 49
Stanley County 33, Philip 31 – F/OT
Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Todd County 51, Douglas 33
Tri-Valley 56, Baltic 34
Washington 42, O’Gorman 33
Winner 46, Bon Homme 34
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Climax/Fisher 36
Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52
Avail Academy 71, Academy for Science and Agriculture 31
Byron 72, Cannon Falls 46
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Crookston 47
East Central 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 60
Fertile-Beltrami 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 56
Fillmore Central 79, Houston 53
Fosston 63, NCEUH 44
Glenville-Emmons 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 57
Hancock 80, Rothsay 66
Higher 114, Prairie Seeds Academy 25
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70, Tri-City United 52
Irondale 77, Spring Lake Park 72
Jordan 70, Belle Plaine 57
Lakeview 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 47
Liberty Classical 85, Hmong Academy 27
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Kaleidoscope Charter 46
Maranatha Christian 81, St. Agnes 38
Minneapolis North 73, Minneapolis South 71
Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis Edison 76
Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis Henry 52
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Wabasso 34
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Paynesville 49
Northern Freeze 75, Lake of the Woods 31
Northland 85, Littlefork-Big Falls 30
Osakis 54, Royalton 41
Parkers Prairie 62, Underwood 57
Pine River-Backus 52, Park Rapids 46
Randolph 62, Dover-Eyota 57
Rochester Lourdes 62, St. Charles 51
Rock Ridge 83, Two Harbors 71
Rockford 76, Brooklyn Center 67
Sacred Heart 69, Red Lake County 51
Schaeffer Academy 71, Mabel-Canton 48
South Ridge 93, Greenway 32
South St. Paul 74, St. Paul Highland Park 64
Springfield 69, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59
St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Eden Valley-Watkins 51
St. Croix Lutheran 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53
Ubah Medical Academy 64, Lincoln International 13
Waseca 48, Fairmont 33
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67
Win-E-Mac 87, Lake Park-Audubon 67
Worthington 65, Luverne 54
Zimmerman 87, Monticello 69
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46, Upsala 38
Barnum 73, Ogilvie 61
Bethlehem Academy 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 25
Bigfork 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 20
Bloomington Jefferson 83, Holy Angels 72
Byron 71, Cannon Falls 31
Central Minnesota Christian 72, Yellow Medicine East 38
Chanhassen 68, Farmington 48
Cloquet 65, St. Francis 45
Cromwell 59, McGregor 11
Crookston 53, Barnesville 46
Delano 72, Belle Plaine 27
Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47
Edgerton 55, Red Rock Central 43
Ely 66, Cherry 42
Esko 51, Proctor 49
Fillmore Central 57, Houston 49
Floodwood 59, South Ridge 57
Fosston 64, Climax/Fisher 23
Frazee 64, Battle Lake 49
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 47, Sibley East 39
Goodhue 79, Lake City 32
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Red Lake County 33
Grand Meadow 36, Mabel-Canton 14
Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Rothsay 56
Holdingford 49, Foley 37
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, Blue Earth Area 47
Jordan 69, Mound Westonka 56
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Triton 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50
Kingsland 63, Southland 27
Kittson County Central 62, Northern Freeze 59
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, AC/GE 25
LeSueur-Henderson 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48
Legacy Christian 39, North Lakes Academy 31
MACCRAY 45, Lakeview 39
Mankato Loyola 62, Madelia 38
Maple Grove 78, Minnetonka 65
Maranatha Christian 65, St. Agnes 53
Math and Science Academy 53, Community of Peace 24
Minneota 50, Dawson-Boyd 24
Minnewaska 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Montevideo 72, Redwood Valley 31
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, International Falls 25
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18
Nevis 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 30
New Life Academy 52, Nova Classical Academy 35
Nicollet 67, Cleveland 43
North Branch 44, Little Falls 43
North Woods 72, Silver Bay 33
Norwood-Young America 56, Hutchinson 51
Osakis 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41
Pillager 57, Pine River-Backus 50
Prior Lake 63, Burnsville 47
Randolph 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 49
Red Lake Falls 43, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 35
Royalton 63, Mora 23
Rushford-Peterson 68, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Sleepy Eye 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 55
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 30
Spectrum 53, West Lutheran 44
Spring Lake Park 63, Irondale 45
St. Clair 70, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Rush City 64
St. Croix Prep 73, Concordia Academy 72
St. Michael-Albertville 92, Elk River 79
St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Academy 23
Stillwater 84, Forest Lake 24
Swanville 59, Parkers Prairie 50
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 47, St. James Area 38
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Hills-Beaver Creek 36
Woodbury 55, River Falls, Wis. 54
