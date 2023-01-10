Monday Scoreboard – January 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.

