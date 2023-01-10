Read full article on original website
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Brutal Return to the World of Vikings and Violence That Follows A New Protagonist
VINLAND SAGA — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot:We see the glowing red of a blacksmith’s forge as he works on a weapon before the scene changes to glimpses of a man walking across the countryside, then sitting in a boat in choppy waters, then apparently being caught up in a battle that finds men and women being taken as slaves.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
First 'Saint X' Images Show Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, and More in Hulu Adaptation
Almost a year after Hulu ordered its Saint X adaptation to series, the streamer released the first images of its main cast members in the upcoming show. Set to be the latest among the streamer's myriad of recent novel adaptations, the series is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 debut psychological thriller and stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park. The images also come as the show sets a release date of April 26 on Hulu.
30 Years On, Deep Space Nine's Opening Is Incredible Star Trek
When looking back at Deep Space Nine’s challenging legacy, it’s often the later seasons of the show—where the series and Star Trek at large was flung into the dark heart of the Dominion War—that people turn to as the point that the series really showed itself as something different. But 30 years ago today, the show was already proving that from right out the gate.
Alice in Borderland Season 3: Netflix renewal status and everything else we know so far
Is Alice in Borderland Season 3 renewed? Find out. Premiered in December 2020, Alice in Borderland is inspired by a titular manga series that follows the life of Arisu who suddenly finds himself in an alternate Tokyo which does not inhabit humans. Without any ideas as to what is going on around him and what is happening to him, he only knows that he is supposed to get “visas” that will prevent him from being executed. On his way, he comes across a rock climber, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) who ends up being Arisu’s partner in unraveling the mystery of the circumstances.
Forget the Infinity Stones, Kang’s own MacGuffin could bring untold devastation to the MCU
Is Kang the Conqueror making a play for the one item in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could make “The Snap” seem like a minor inconvenience? The Conqueror from the future and seeming warlord of the Quantum realm may be sending Scott Lang aka Ant-Man after one of the most powerful pieces of technology in the MCU. And if he gets his hands on it he may be able to hold all reality itself, hostage.
Marvel Reveals Details on 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on its plethora of titles available for this year's Free Comic Book Day. The publisher typically releases more than one comic for FCBD, and this year's offerings include some of the biggest characters and franchises. 2023 will see two FCBD Gold titles and two FCBD Silver titles. The Gold comics are Avengers/X-Men #1 and Spider-Man/Venom #1, with the Silver comics featuring Marvel's Voices #1 and Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 based on the Disney Junior animated series. Marvel also revealed the first look at pages from some of these titles.
Ke Huy Quan Is “Open” to Revisiting ‘The Goonies’ in a Sequel
Ke Huy Quan has revealed he would be open to reprising his The Goonies character, Data. Whilst the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor could not confirm a second movie would be happening, he spoke about numerous scripts having been written for a possible sequel. During an interview at the...
Everything You Need To Know About Warhammer 40,000, Before Henry Cavill Explains It for You
Warhammer 40,000 might be one of the biggest and best known wargames around, having made the leap from the tabletop to video games, books, comics, and now, with the help of megafan Henry Cavill, an Amazon streaming franchise of TV shows and movies. But it and its grand, densely written world are still difficult to parse for newcomers who don’t know the right side up of a chainsword.
'Top Gun: Maverick' & 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Among 2023 Producers Guild Award Nominations
The Producers Guild of America, the organization that celebrates the art of producing and represents the interest and well-being of its members, has announced its list of nominees across major film and television categories for the 34th annual PGA Awards, which will be held Saturday, February 25, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The PGA Awards' most highly coveted prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures is dominated by popular sequels such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick.
How ‘Willow’ Sets Up a Season 2
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Willow.While Disney+’s Willow delivered an uneven first season, Tir Asleen remains a fantasy setting that we hope to further explore in the near future. Lucky for us, Willow’s Season 1 finale underlined how the show’s story was planned to spread through multiple seasons. So, while the evil Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) was defeated, there are still many adventures awaiting Willow (Warwick Davis) and his party of adventurers. Now that the first season of Willow is fully available on Disney+, let’s discuss how the series sets up Season 2.
Why Noah Baumbach Adapted ‘White Noise’ Despite Don DeLillo’s Novel Being Called ‘Unfilmable’
Don DeLillo's novel 'White Noise' went through many failed screen adaptations before Noah Baumbach decided to face the challenge head-on.
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
'Tulsa King' Can Spin Out Into 'Yellowstone'-esque Universe, Says Paramount Exec
Creator Taylor Sheridan is having an excellent time with Paramount. The streamer is thriving on his capabilities to create an intricate universe that spins many shows, and Yellowstone is one great example of how the creator can get the audience glued to their seats. His recent series Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone in the lead is also being commended by fans and critics alike. In a recent chat with IndieWire, Paramount Programming Chief, Tanya Giles, confirmed the possibility of turning the show into its own universe.
Netflix Adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to iOS and Android
Tribute Games’ beat-em up title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is available to play on your mobile phone if you have a Netflix subscription. The latest in the TMNT franchise is available to play as a mobile exclusive on Android and iOS for Netflix subscribers. The game is inspired by the hit animated series from 1987 and popular arcade games such as Turtles in Time.
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
A cyberpunk cult classic that bombed so hard it almost ruined careers claws its way back into the spotlight
On the surface, a blockbuster-sized sci-fi thriller from the director of Point Break – which also happened to be co-written and produced by Terminator 2: Judgement Day’s James Cameron – sounds like a shoo-in for success, but things couldn’t have gone much worse than they did for Kathryn Bigelow’s Strange Days.
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
