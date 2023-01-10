Read full article on original website
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23 SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota ...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
Wrestling: Ponies place 10th at The Clash National Duals
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team posted a 4-2 record against a strong string of opponents to place 10th out of 32 teams in The Clash National Duals on Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center. The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 9-2), who are ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA, finished with a 2-1 record in Bracket C on Day 1 of the prestigious tourney and matched that record on the second day. ...
Waseca's Kloe Wadd voted Minnesota girls basketball's top post for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best posts With 27,110 votes, Kloe Wadd from Waseca is voted as the top post player for Minnesota girls high school basketball. The senior is producing big numbers so far this season for the Bluejays. She’s ...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62 SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 19 points and Jayden Hackett and Vince Vandervest chipped in 13 apiece as...
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) 1. Chanhassen (12-1) Last week: 1 Defending their ranking from last week, the Lightning continued their ...
Cougar girls hang on for victory on Basketball Night in Lakeville
10-2 start is the best in program history If Lakeville South’s players didn’t know what it might be like at a section playoff game, they do now. The Cougars held up down the stretch against a determined opponent and in front of a boisterous crowd, defeating Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6 in the opening game of a girls-boys varsity basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School. ...
High School Sports Results Monday January 9
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points, Ella Voit added 16 points and Emily Schaupp chipped in 13 points) (Tate Buckentine and Max Pfeiffer each scored 18 points and Emmuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral) Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52. Osakis 54, Royalton 41. Boys Hockey:. Sartell-St. Stephen...
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 4-8)
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10) Read through the nominees and cast ...
Knights boys improve to 5-3 with another home win
The Knights boys basketball team won its only game of the week, defeating Sartell-St. Stephen by a score of 50-30 on Jan. 6. STMA and Sartell-St. Stephen played a close first half, which was unusually low-scoring. The Knights led 21-20 at halftime. The second half saw the Knights pull away, as their defense held the opposition to just ten points while scoring 29. Hudson Hochstedler was the only player on the Knights who reached double figures in the low-scoring victory. He had 16 points. The Knights hosted Waconia on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They host Wayzata on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
St. Louis Park's Shantell Harden voted Minnesota girls basketball's top win for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best wings Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Shantell Harden, ...
