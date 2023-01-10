ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND

Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Stillwater Gazette

Wrestling: Ponies place 10th at The Clash National Duals

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team posted a 4-2 record against a strong string of opponents to place 10th out of 32 teams in The Clash National Duals on Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center. The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 9-2), who are ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA, finished with a 2-1 record in Bracket C on Day 1 of the prestigious tourney and matched that record on the second day. ...
STILLWATER, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Cougar girls hang on for victory on Basketball Night in Lakeville

10-2 start is the best in program history If Lakeville South’s players didn’t know what it might be like at a section playoff game, they do now. The Cougars held up down the stretch against a determined opponent and in front of a boisterous crowd, defeating Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6 in the opening game of a girls-boys varsity basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School. ...
LAKEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results Monday January 9

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points, Ella Voit added 16 points and Emily Schaupp chipped in 13 points) (Tate Buckentine and Max Pfeiffer each scored 18 points and Emmuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral) Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52. Osakis 54, Royalton 41. Boys Hockey:. Sartell-St. Stephen...
SARTELL, MN
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
MANKATO, MN
Press & News

Knights boys improve to 5-3 with another home win

The Knights boys basketball team won its only game of the week, defeating Sartell-St. Stephen by a score of 50-30 on Jan. 6. STMA and Sartell-St. Stephen played a close first half, which was unusually low-scoring. The Knights led 21-20 at halftime. The second half saw the Knights pull away, as their defense held the opposition to just ten points while scoring 29. Hudson Hochstedler was the only player on the Knights who reached double figures in the low-scoring victory. He had 16 points. The Knights hosted Waconia on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They host Wayzata on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
SARTELL, MN

