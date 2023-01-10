The Knights boys basketball team won its only game of the week, defeating Sartell-St. Stephen by a score of 50-30 on Jan. 6. STMA and Sartell-St. Stephen played a close first half, which was unusually low-scoring. The Knights led 21-20 at halftime. The second half saw the Knights pull away, as their defense held the opposition to just ten points while scoring 29. Hudson Hochstedler was the only player on the Knights who reached double figures in the low-scoring victory. He had 16 points. The Knights hosted Waconia on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They host Wayzata on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO