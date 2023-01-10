ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Convicted murderer Donald Blom dies In prison

(Undated)--A man dies in prison while serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of a Minnesota woman. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 73-year-old Donald Blom died of natural causes at the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison. He was convicted of killing 19-year-old Katie Poirer after kidnapping her from a Moose Lake convenience store.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN

