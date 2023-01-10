Read full article on original website
Local group hosts community conversation about policing policy in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A local group hosted a discussion on policing in Burlington on Wednesday night as organizers hoped to continue a proactive dialogue about law enforcement policy. "It is not a segment of the community against another one, but looking at how community members can come together to...
Council puts off ambulance decision
NEWPORT — Scant business and firm timekeeping Monday night kept the first city council meeting of the new year short. During a routine item, signing the contract with Newport Ambulance, council member Melissa Pettersson noted her concerns from the last meeting had not been addressed in the contract she was being asked to approve. Though City Manager Laura Dolgin, joining the meeting virtually, urged the council to not delay approving the contract, council members decided to table their approval until the next meeting.
Three Possible Site Plans For Elks Club
One of the firms hired by the city of Montpelier to help determine what should happen to the 133-acre former Elks Club property purchased by the city last summer has prepared three conceptual site plans for discussion at the city council meeting Jan. 18, according to Josh Jerome, the city’s community and economic development specialist. The city is now referring to the property as the “Country Club Road site.”
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings. The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
Green Mountain Transit predicting the return of fares, present FY24 budget
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Green Mountain Transit officials presented their preliminary plans to the public for their fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday. In the budget, it details how bus service will be able to operate routes and current services as normal. It also states that the routes and services cut at the beginning of the pandemic will not be returning.
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that.
Local leaders ask for the states help to reduce violent crime in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The year 2022 was a rather violent year for the state of Vermont, with multiple cities seeing an exponential uptick of crime, especially in violent crime. With the 2023 legislative session now in action, local lawmakers are hoping the state can step up and help make Vermont a safer place.
Howard Center welcomes new board member, elects officers
Amanda Peden, a financial planner at Commonwealth Financial Group in Burlington, has been elected to a three-year term on the Howard Center(link is external) Board of Trustees. "Amanda brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for helping others to her role on the Howard Center Board of Trustees,”...
Local credit union donates $350,000 to Plattsburgh YMCA renovations
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh YMCA is working on some big upgrades at the CVPH Wellness Center, and the Dannemora Federal Credit Union is giving the facility a big chunk of money to help with renovations. The credit union recently donated $350,000 to support the project. It is the...
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
Gov. Scott proposes his 2023 budget adjustment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday morning in Montpelier key house representatives were introduced to Gov. Phil Scott’s Budget Adjustment Act. The adjustment comes at the halfway point of the state’s fiscal year which starts in July, making January the mid-year point. The Scott administration’s proposal includes reallocating just...
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
Vermont prisoner charged with attempted murder in cell brawl
SAINT ALBANS TOWN, Vt. — A South Burlington man is being charged with attempted murder in ajail cell brawl that led to a fellow inmate being sent to the hospital in critical condition. Vermont State Police said 21-year-old Mbyayenge "Robbie" Mafuta is expected to receive a citation for the...
