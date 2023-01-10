This article aims to make Trakel look bad, but the board are the ones at fault here. They didn't like that Trakel pointed out that they were already breaking Idaho state laws with some of their policies and practices and then tried to interrupt his floor time. When he wouldn't be bullied into silence, they cut his mic and claimed that he didn't follow protocol. Their protocol is that whomever has the floor gets to speak uninterrupted for their alloted time - yet they interrupted him and cut his mic when he still had 30 seconds left to speak. The Caldwell school board is corrupt and doesn't want to listen to the desires of the community and they have shown tonight that they don't care about the laws of our state or the authority of an elected official to speak on behalf of the people he was elected by.
This article is lying! I was there and the chairman disrespected the senator by turning her head and starting talking to the board member next to her. She was disgusting! The board needs to be replaced.
I was there in an overflow room and the Chairwoman, while the Senator was addressing and facing the board as the Chair had admonished several times, began talking to the board member to her right. The Senator called her out on it!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
