ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 20

Ed Whitley
2d ago

This article aims to make Trakel look bad, but the board are the ones at fault here. They didn't like that Trakel pointed out that they were already breaking Idaho state laws with some of their policies and practices and then tried to interrupt his floor time. When he wouldn't be bullied into silence, they cut his mic and claimed that he didn't follow protocol. Their protocol is that whomever has the floor gets to speak uninterrupted for their alloted time - yet they interrupted him and cut his mic when he still had 30 seconds left to speak. The Caldwell school board is corrupt and doesn't want to listen to the desires of the community and they have shown tonight that they don't care about the laws of our state or the authority of an elected official to speak on behalf of the people he was elected by.

Reply
23
Laqueta Tomlinson
2d ago

This article is lying! I was there and the chairman disrespected the senator by turning her head and starting talking to the board member next to her. She was disgusting! The board needs to be replaced.

Reply
17
Christi Lang
2d ago

I was there in an overflow room and the Chairwoman, while the Senator was addressing and facing the board as the Chair had admonished several times, began talking to the board member to her right. The Senator called her out on it!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise State University offers college credit at rural Idaho school districts

BOISE, Idaho — Rural high school students will receive college credit at Boise State University without stepping foot on the college campus. It's made possible through the university's "15 to Start" program, according to BSU assistant concurrent enrollment director Karina Way. The program aims to remove barriers for rural Idaho student to access higher education.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year

It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

United Against Hate meeting in Caldwell, public invited

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho has joined with the College of Idaho and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to host a meeting to discuss how Idaho law enforcement and the community et al can root out hate crimes and acts of hate in Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise mayor appoints interim OPA Director

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that Nicole Schafer is now the interim Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA). “Nicole has years of experience as a prosecutor,” said Mayor McLean. “She is well versed in appropriate police conduct and guidelines. In addition, she brings a steady and professional demeanor to her work. I am confident she will serve OPA and the community well.”
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

U.S. ag officials looking at housing challenges for Idaho farmworkers

NAMPA, Idaho — Agriculture is a key part of Idaho’s economy, and a large part of the agriculture workforce is seasonal and migrant labor. “We are the second fastest-growing state in the nation. We are the third-largest ag producing state in the West. We have many food processing workers, meat packers, you name it," said Rudy Soto, the USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady

Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Tread On Me Appears at Idaho Governor’s Ball

I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy