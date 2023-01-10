Baylor Women’s Basketball brings home a bevy of weekly awards

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Following an impressive week that included two ranked road wins, it seemed like there wasn’t a weekly award that the Baylor Women’s Basketball team didn’t win on Monday.

To start, the Bears swept the Big 12 weekly awards, as Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won the conference’s freshman of the week award, while Sarah Andrews was named the player of the week.

On top of that, Andrews was also named ESPN’s National Player of the Week as well. This comes after a two game stretch in which she averaged 28.5 points per game, which included a career high 30 points against Oklahoma.

ESPN also honored the team as a whole, as it named Baylor as its National Team of the Week. The Bears improved to 12-3 on the season, and are the lone team in the Big 12 that is currently undefeated in conference play.

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, January 11th when the Bears host Oklahoma State at 7:00 pm.

