ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Women’s Basketball brings home a bevy of weekly awards

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wq9S_0k9C5A7h00

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Following an impressive week that included two ranked road wins, it seemed like there wasn’t a weekly award that the Baylor Women’s Basketball team didn’t win on Monday.

To start, the Bears swept the Big 12 weekly awards, as Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won the conference’s freshman of the week award, while Sarah Andrews was named the player of the week.

On top of that, Andrews was also named ESPN’s National Player of the Week as well. This comes after a two game stretch in which she averaged 28.5 points per game, which included a career high 30 points against Oklahoma.

ESPN also honored the team as a whole, as it named Baylor as its National Team of the Week. The Bears improved to 12-3 on the season, and are the lone team in the Big 12 that is currently undefeated in conference play.

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, January 11th when the Bears host Oklahoma State at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

Baylor Running Backs coach heading to Texas Tech

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After three seasons in Waco, Bears running backs coach Justin “Juice” Johnson is joining Joey McGuire’s staff at Texas Tech as the wide receivers coach. Johnson joined Dave Aranda’s initial staff and under his time with the Bears, led Baylor to impressive rushing totals in his three years. In 2021, […]
WACO, TX
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor

West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox44news.com

Lorena’s Ray Biles announces retirement

LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — Following 31 seasons, 207 wins and a state championship, Lorena Head Football Coach Ray Biles has called it a career. Biles took over as the head man of the Leopards back in 1992, and since then has led the football program to 207 wins, along with the state championship in 2021.
LORENA, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood wins three 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood has won three of the seven 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards. The Department of the Army announced the winners on Tuesday. Fort Hood won one award for a partnership with the City of Killeen Fire Department, another award for a partnership with the City of Killeen Regional […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN

Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced

KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
HILL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Mall-to-Mall project causes ramp closure in Waco until summer

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that the eastbound State Highway 6 off-ramp to Bagby Avenue will be closed for construction beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. This closure is a part of TxDOT Waco District's next phase of its Mall-to-Mall project and is expected to last...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

632
Followers
709
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy