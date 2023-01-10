Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
The AfterShocks are back in TBT with special home-court advantage at Wichita State again
The AfterShocks are once again being given special home-court advantage
NBC World Series finds a home in Wichita for next two summer baseball tournaments
First-year tournament director Katie Woods is already hard at work trying to improve the fan and team experience.
Wichita-area high school basketball scores and highlights
We had a ton of area matchups on the hardwood for the second week of action for high school basketball since the return from Winter Break.
Ava Jones suits up to make first basket since injury
Ava Jones suited up to make the first basket against Halstead Tuesday night. This is the first score she has gained for the team since being injured after being hit by a car.
KWCH.com
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
adastraradio.com
Tickets On Sale for 2023 Dillon Lecture Series Dates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture Series at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Ginger Kerrick will kick off the 2023 Dillon Lecture Series on February 21st. Ginger is an American physicist who began her career at NASA as a Materials and Research Engineer in 1994. In 2005, she became NASA’s first Hispanic female Flight Director, serving from 2005-2012.
Superior hit boiler milestone in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking rain to snow overnight with a brief cooldown
Our next system is making its presence known. Clouds have been on the increase and moisture is appearing out west first. Rain will become all snow in the northwest by evening. Farther east, rain showers will develop. We will see more action along the I-70 corridor initially. Drier air will...
Wichita Wind Surge lowers prices, wants to rebuild community’s trust
The Wichita Wind Surge has announced new, lower prices for the 2023 season. People who already bought higher-priced tickets and plans will get a credit.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Hawaii wish granted
Savannah Souder made the trip from McPherson to Newton on Jan. 7 for tacos – finding a meal and so much more at her favorite taco shop. Saturday was a special day at Taco Tico, as Make-A-Wish revealed the organization’s plans to send the 16-year-old, her parents and a cousin to Hawaii.
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
Development coming to Park City as STAR bond passes
A new resolution to establish a tract of land for development in Park City as a STAR bond was approved by the Park City city council on Tuesday.
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January
Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
Comments / 0