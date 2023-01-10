ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Tickets On Sale for 2023 Dillon Lecture Series Dates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture Series at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Ginger Kerrick will kick off the 2023 Dillon Lecture Series on February 21st. Ginger is an American physicist who began her career at NASA as a Materials and Research Engineer in 1994. In 2005, she became NASA’s first Hispanic female Flight Director, serving from 2005-2012.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Superior hit boiler milestone in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Hawaii wish granted

Savannah Souder made the trip from McPherson to Newton on Jan. 7 for tacos – finding a meal and so much more at her favorite taco shop. Saturday was a special day at Taco Tico, as Make-A-Wish revealed the organization’s plans to send the 16-year-old, her parents and a cousin to Hawaii.
NEWTON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
NEWTON, KS

