Basketball: Class B girls teams meet on a packed Monday
Class B girls basketball teams opened up the work week with a full slate of games.
Class B Girls Basketball Scores
|Westhope/Newburg
|65
|Nedrose
|54
|Final
|South Prairie-Max
|69
|Bishop Ryan
|40
|Final
|Surrey
|70
|Berthold
|43
|Final
|Center-Stanton
|39
|Washburn
|51
|Final
|Hazen
|45
|Richardton-Taylor
|38
|Final
|#2 Rugby
|81
|Drake-Anamoose
|31
|Final
|#1 Kenmare-Bowbells
|65
|Velva
|32
|Final
