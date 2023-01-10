ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Basketball: Class B girls teams meet on a packed Monday

By Tristan Thomas
 2 days ago

Class B girls basketball teams opened up the work week with a full slate of games.

Class B Girls Basketball Scores

Westhope/Newburg 65 Nedrose 54 Final
South Prairie-Max 69 Bishop Ryan 40 Final
Surrey 70 Berthold 43 Final
Center-Stanton 39 Washburn 51 Final
Hazen 45 Richardton-Taylor 38 Final
#2 Rugby 81 Drake-Anamoose 31 Final
#1 Kenmare-Bowbells 65 Velva 32 Final
KX News

Basketball: DCB and Williston State split doubleheader

Williston State College and Dakota College at Bottineau met for a doubleheader on Monday. The Lumberjacks entered on a five-game win streak. Dakota College at Bottineau 83 Williston State College 60 Men’s Final Dakota College at Bottineau 50 Williston State College 69 Women’s Final
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

College Basketball: DCB Men in search of historic season

Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Basketball hasn’t had much success in its’ history, but this season could be the programs best ever finish in the MonDak. The Lumberjacks have won five straight games to improve their record to 12-4. A third place finish or higher in conference would be the programs best placing since 2014. […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

Basketball: Free throws and rebounding areas of focus for Bottineau

Last season’s leading scorer for Bottineau Boys Basketball hit a major milestone on Saturday, January 7. Junior Guard Carson Haerer reached the 1,000 career points mark in Bottineau’s game against DLB. The Braves lost two games in a row after winning back to back to wrap up 2022. With a three game road test awaiting […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

Minot State football to interview two head coach candidates next week

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State football is set to invite two potential head coach candidates to interview and visit the school’s campus next week as they prepare for the final stages of their search for a new head football coach. The first candidate is Chris Stutzriem, who is currently the head coach at Rocky […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Trinity Health declines $3 million loan for new trauma center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health will be opening its new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot in a few months, but it will be moving forward without $3 million in funding from the city of Minot. In the latest back-and-forth between the city of Minot and Trinity, the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Taste of Minot’s water draws different reactions from residents

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The taste of water in every city is distinct. Last year, Fargo earned the title of North Dakota’s best-tasting drinking water, according to the American Waterworks Association. As for the taste in Minot, people like Peter don’t know how to describe it. ”I’ve...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Garrison students lend a hand during staffing shortage

GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) – Staffing shortages have hit every business in every community. Even small-town schools are having a tough time finding workers. In Garrison, there are just two custodians to clean two school buildings. The good news: that problem led to a unique solution. Sixth graders are lending...
GARRISON, ND
KFYR-TV

Rig death in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
NEW TOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
BERTHOLD, ND
