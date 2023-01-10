ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU’s Hood-Schifino named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

By Bailey Smith
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his efforts at Iowa and against Northwestern, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

The Pittsburgh, Pa., native averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 18-of-30 (60.0%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the 3-point line. He compiled his first-career 20-point game at Iowa with 21 points and nine assists. His encore performance included 33 points and three assists against Northwestern.

Hood-Schifino joined NBA Lottery Draft picks Eric Gordon (25 points at Iowa in 2008) and Romeo Langford (20 points against Northwestern in 2018) as the only IU freshman to score 20-plus points in their Big Ten debut in the last 15 seasons. His 33-point outing marked the most points scored by a Hoosier freshman since Gordon also accounted for 33 points against Chattanooga on Nov. 12, 2007.

He is the first Hoosier to earn a Big Ten weekly honor this season and first IU freshman to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis on Feb. 24, 2020.

Credit: IU Athletics

