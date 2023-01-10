High school scores and top performers for Jan. 9-15

Scores

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 54, Mount St. Joseph 52

Girls Basketball

Flint Hill 53, Saint James 10

Wrestling

Boonsboro 48, Catoctin 35

Williamsport 47, Brunswick 36

Thomas Johnson 64, South Hagerstown 12

Linganore 70, North Hagerstown 12

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Clear Spring 44, Boonsboro 37

Williamsport 58, Brunswick 28

Heritage 81, New Life 53

Middletown 60, Smithsburg 58 (OT)

Linganore 62, South Hagerstown 54

Oakdale 68, North Hagerstown 55

Cumberland Valley Christian 65, Grace Academy 54

Girls Basketball

Clear Spring 42, Boonsboro 40

Williamsport 51, Brunswick 20

Grace Academy 40, Cumberland Valley Christian 19

Broadfording 51, Calvary 32

Middletown 39, Smithsburg 30

Oakdale 57, North Hagerstown 36

Linganore 79, South Hagerstown 29

Monday

Girls Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 51, Cumberland Valley Christian 21

Saint James 40, Oldfields 5

Forbes Road 40, Hancock 25

Boys Basketball

Forbes Road 57, Hancock 41

Musselman 61, Broadfording 31

Wrestling

Oakdale 60, Saint James 19

Thomas Johnson 46, Saint James 36

Ice Hockey

Carroll County 3, Washington County Northstars 2

Top performers

Wednesday

• Dionte Alexander and Caleb Embeya, St. Maria Goretti boys basketball — Alexander scored 19 points and Embeya added 14 points as the Gaels rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Mount St. Joseph, which is ranked No. 19 in the nation by MaxPreps, at the Gael Center.

Tuesday

• Sam Bono, Smithsburg boys basketball — Had 37 points and eight rebounds in an overtime loss to Middletown.

• Ceonta Wilmore, Williamsport boys basketball — Scored 27 points in a win over Brunswick.

• Fanta Minteh and Tiki Koontz, Broadfording girls basketball — Minteh had 26 points and five steals, and Koontz added 14 points, four assists and four steals in a win over Calvary.

• Caleb Stamper, Noah Poe and Sean Mongan, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Poe had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Mongan added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win over New Life.

• Paige Smith and Kamryn Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Smith had 19 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists, and Seltzer added 14 points and five rebounds in a win over Brunswick.

• Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring girls basketball — Scored 14 points in a win over Boonsboro.

• Hutson Trobaugh, Dillon Albowicz and Jacob Faith, Clear Spring boys basketball — Trobaugh and Albowicz each scored 12 points and Faith added 10 points in a win over Boonsboro.

• Emma Smith and Marlie Snyder, Grace Academy girls basketball — Each scored 10 points in a win over CVCS.

• Preston Leumegni and Peter Ciardiello, Grace Academy boys basketball — Leumegni had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ciardiello added 12 points and three assists in a loss to CVCS.

• Javontay Lewis and Elijah Creary, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Lewis scored 18 points and Creary added 13 points in a loss to Linganore.

• Haylee Hartman, Boonsboro girls basketball — Scored 16 points in a loss to Clear Spring.

• Will Bonds, Nas Keyes and Theo Madison, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Bonds had 14 points and four steals, Keyes had 13 points and three steals, and Madison added 10 points in a loss to Oakdale.

• Gabby Grantham-Medley, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 14 points in a loss to Oakdale.

• Chance Haga, Boonsboro boys basketball — Had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a loss to Clear Spring.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a loss to Middletown.

• Aniyah Freeman, South Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 12 points in a loss to Linganore.

Monday

• Danica Bennett and Amiyah Fulton, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Bennett had 18 points and Fulton scored 11 in a win over Cumberland Valley Christian.

