ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, MD

High school scores and top performers for Jan. 9-15

By Herald-Mail Sports
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrlcG_0k9C4w5Q00

Scores

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 54, Mount St. Joseph 52

Girls Basketball

Flint Hill 53, Saint James 10

Wrestling

Boonsboro 48, Catoctin 35

Williamsport 47, Brunswick 36

Thomas Johnson 64, South Hagerstown 12

Linganore 70, North Hagerstown 12

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Clear Spring 44, Boonsboro 37

Williamsport 58, Brunswick 28

Heritage 81, New Life 53

Middletown 60, Smithsburg 58 (OT)

Linganore 62, South Hagerstown 54

Oakdale 68, North Hagerstown 55

Cumberland Valley Christian 65, Grace Academy 54

Girls Basketball

Clear Spring 42, Boonsboro 40

Williamsport 51, Brunswick 20

Grace Academy 40, Cumberland Valley Christian 19

Broadfording 51, Calvary 32

Middletown 39, Smithsburg 30

Oakdale 57, North Hagerstown 36

Linganore 79, South Hagerstown 29

Monday

Girls Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 51, Cumberland Valley Christian 21

Saint James 40, Oldfields 5

Forbes Road 40, Hancock 25

Boys Basketball

Forbes Road 57, Hancock 41

Musselman 61, Broadfording 31

Wrestling

Oakdale 60, Saint James 19

Thomas Johnson 46, Saint James 36

Ice Hockey

Carroll County 3, Washington County Northstars 2

Top performers

Wednesday

• Dionte Alexander and Caleb Embeya, St. Maria Goretti boys basketball — Alexander scored 19 points and Embeya added 14 points as the Gaels rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Mount St. Joseph, which is ranked No. 19 in the nation by MaxPreps, at the Gael Center.

Tuesday

• Sam Bono, Smithsburg boys basketball — Had 37 points and eight rebounds in an overtime loss to Middletown.

• Ceonta Wilmore, Williamsport boys basketball — Scored 27 points in a win over Brunswick.

• Fanta Minteh and Tiki Koontz, Broadfording girls basketball — Minteh had 26 points and five steals, and Koontz added 14 points, four assists and four steals in a win over Calvary.

• Caleb Stamper, Noah Poe and Sean Mongan, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Poe had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Mongan added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win over New Life.

• Paige Smith and Kamryn Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Smith had 19 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists, and Seltzer added 14 points and five rebounds in a win over Brunswick.

• Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring girls basketball — Scored 14 points in a win over Boonsboro.

• Hutson Trobaugh, Dillon Albowicz and Jacob Faith, Clear Spring boys basketball — Trobaugh and Albowicz each scored 12 points and Faith added 10 points in a win over Boonsboro.

• Emma Smith and Marlie Snyder, Grace Academy girls basketball — Each scored 10 points in a win over CVCS.

• Preston Leumegni and Peter Ciardiello, Grace Academy boys basketball — Leumegni had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ciardiello added 12 points and three assists in a loss to CVCS.

• Javontay Lewis and Elijah Creary, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Lewis scored 18 points and Creary added 13 points in a loss to Linganore.

• Haylee Hartman, Boonsboro girls basketball — Scored 16 points in a loss to Clear Spring.

• Will Bonds, Nas Keyes and Theo Madison, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Bonds had 14 points and four steals, Keyes had 13 points and three steals, and Madison added 10 points in a loss to Oakdale.

• Gabby Grantham-Medley, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 14 points in a loss to Oakdale.

• Chance Haga, Boonsboro boys basketball — Had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a loss to Clear Spring.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a loss to Middletown.

• Aniyah Freeman, South Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 12 points in a loss to Linganore.

Monday

Danica Bennett and Amiyah Fulton, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Bennett had 18 points and Fulton scored 11 in a win over Cumberland Valley Christian.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for Jan. 9-15

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Williamsport Woman Killed While Crossing The Street

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (BW)- A Williamsport woman was struck and killed by a truck on Monday, Jan. 9. She was identified as 72-year-old Sally Ann Redding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Redding was crossing the 300 block of East Potomac Street shortly before 6 a.m. when she was hit.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YAHOO!

Accused driver in 2020 Hagerstown shooting enters plea to murder

The accused driver in the October 2020 shooting death of a Waynesboro, Pa., man in Hagerstown entered an Alford plea Monday to first-degree murder, attorneys in the case said. Alexander Daniel Brooks, 27, of Hagerstown, entered the plea in the shooting death of Daynard Devere Johnson on Monday morning in Washington County Circuit Court. He is one of three remaining defendants in the murder case, including Raymond Garfield Campbell III (aka "Uno"), who remains at large.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Fire severely damages Chambersburg business

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A Chambersburg mini-mart was heavily damaged because of a fire that was accused on Thursday, Jan. 12. According to the Chambersburg Fire Department, crews were alerted to Ray’s Mini Mart at 8:36 a.m. for a reported building fire. While responding, Franklin County Dispatch told...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer

He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
washco-md.net

Hagerstown/Washington County Approved to Renew and Expand Enterprise Zone

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 11, 2023) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces the Maryland Department of Commerce has officially approved the County’s application to renew and expand the Hagerstown/Washington County Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone is an economic development incentive administered by the Department of Business...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold

Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge

Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning

An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy