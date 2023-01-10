ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING UPDATE: I10 at Major reopens following crane crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Interstate 10 West at Major Drive remains closed at noon, backing up traffic for miles, following the crash of an 18 wheeler carrying a crane farther down the highway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The rig ran off the road and overturned Wednesday afternoon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING: I10 West reopens following crane crash near Fannett

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Interstate 10 West reopened at about 3 p.m. Thursday after remaining closed for 19 hours following a crash near Fannett that left an 18 wheeler carrying a large industrial crane overturned in the grassy area next to the highway, backing up traffic for miles. The driver...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer carrying crane crashes and impacts I10

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Traffic is now moving on IH10 West between Boyt Road and Highway 365 after a wreck involving a tractor trailer carrying a crane, but that'll change at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The rig ended up in the grassy area off the highway. TxDOT says I10 West will...
fox4beaumont.com

Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville

KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
LUMBERTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections

As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com

New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits The Seafood Lover Inc.

BEAUMONT — Seafood Lover offers fresh fish as well as prepared meals and snacks. Whether you are a frequent seafood lover or wanting to try something new, Seafood Lover Inc has something for everyone.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

