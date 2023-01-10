Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING UPDATE: I10 at Major reopens following crane crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Interstate 10 West at Major Drive remains closed at noon, backing up traffic for miles, following the crash of an 18 wheeler carrying a crane farther down the highway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The rig ran off the road and overturned Wednesday afternoon...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: I10 West reopens following crane crash near Fannett
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Interstate 10 West reopened at about 3 p.m. Thursday after remaining closed for 19 hours following a crash near Fannett that left an 18 wheeler carrying a large industrial crane overturned in the grassy area next to the highway, backing up traffic for miles. The driver...
fox4beaumont.com
Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer carrying crane crashes and impacts I10
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Traffic is now moving on IH10 West between Boyt Road and Highway 365 after a wreck involving a tractor trailer carrying a crane, but that'll change at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The rig ended up in the grassy area off the highway. TxDOT says I10 West will...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont gets public opinion on applying for funds for buses
BEAUMONT — Beaumont council is listening to taxpayers about whether to seek funding for its transit system. That system getting a facelift to help attract more riders. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
fox4beaumont.com
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
fox4beaumont.com
Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Council hopes to move ahead with Pleasure Island development
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur City Council has voted to take a step forward and begin talks with a developer to revive Pleasure Island. Port Arthur has spent years discussing various projects. They hope now is the time to get the job done. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
12newsnow.com
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police Department swears in police officers during ceremony Wednesday afternoon
Third generation police officer Heath Holmes was sworn in Wednesday. His grandpa, aunt, and brother all work in law enforcement.
fox4beaumont.com
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
KFDM-TV
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com
New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
fox4beaumont.com
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Seafood Lover Inc.
BEAUMONT — Seafood Lover offers fresh fish as well as prepared meals and snacks. Whether you are a frequent seafood lover or wanting to try something new, Seafood Lover Inc has something for everyone.
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
fox4beaumont.com
Air Force cadet and football player from Lake Charles dies after medical emergency
COLORADO — The Air Force Academy is revealing that a cadet from Lake Charles who played football has died after a medical emergency. 21-year-old Hunter Brown was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player. According to the academy, he suffered a medical emergency Monday while leaving his dorm on...
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
fox4beaumont.com
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
12newsnow.com
Hardin County man robbed after walking in on burglary while checking neighbor's home
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A concerned neighbor became the victim of a robbery Tuesday when he went to check on his neighbor’s home while they were out of town and walked in on a burglary. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Maple Road...
fox4beaumont.com
Family still looking for answers eight years after loved one's murder
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas family is still looking for answers almost eight years after someone shot and killed a loved one. On January 15, 2015, Charles Bluitt was killed in his home in the 4600 block of Abilene in north Beaumont. 8 years later, there's still no answer...
