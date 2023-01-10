Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Gary Walker, Willard wrestling
Willard’s Gary Walker is hearing a new voice in his corner this year. With former Bolivar coach Jeff Davis in his first year in Willard. “The first thing I asked him was, ‘Why didn’t you shoot on Tyson more in the finals?'” said Davis. “It caught...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears struggle from the foul line in overtime loss at Illinois State
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State made all 10 of its free throws in overtime and 29-of-32 (.906) for the game to help the home-standing Redbirds secure a 76-66 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a Valley gut-wrencher. With the score tied at the end of regulation, the...
Ozark Sports Zone
Big second half pushes Lady Bears past Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball used an impressive second-half comeback to improve to 9-5 (4-1 MVC) on the season, defeating Southern Illinois 78-57 here Wednesday night. After trailing 38-30 at halftime following an 11-2 Saluki run to end the second quarter, Missouri State came out with a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Bears Announcer Recovering Following Coma
(MISSOURINET) – An update on Missouri State Bears announcer Art Hains (Hanes)
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
ksgf.com
Snow Possible Tonight Along, North Of Highway 54
(KTTS News) — Temperatures are going to drop as a cold front moves into the Ozarks. A band of snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning along and north of Highway 54. The National Weather Service says there could be a dusting or maybe even some slushy snow...
bransontrilakesnews.com
In a state of grace
This column was going to start out as a plea on behalf of the many performers who give their blood, sweat, tears, and other bodily fluids on the stages and streets of Branson every year. I realized the more I started to plot out the column, the subject is actually...
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining […]
houstonherald.com
Plato woman hurt in Highway 32 accident
A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby. Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was...
KTTS
Pedestrian Hit In Republic
(KTTS News) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Republic Monday morning after it swerved to avoid a school bus. Police say a Price Elementary school bus was stopped when a car came over a nearby hill. The car could not stop in time and hit an...
Comments / 0