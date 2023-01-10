‘We feed off each other’: SDSU dominates NDSU in title game

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team claimed their first ever National Championship on Sunday. KELOLAND’S Grant Sweeter has more on the Jacks big win.

SDSU has leaned on their rushing offense all season and they did that Sunday when the Jacks rushed for 299 yards in the FCS Title Game.

“The 605 hogs — that’s what we call them — they bring a different attitude every single day they come to practice, come to games. There’s no other guys that I’d want blocking for me up front,” Gronowski said.

“They’re warriors. They take pride in taking care of our offensive skill, taking care of Mark, and it’s one of the closest groups I’ve ever seen around, ” Stiegelmeier said.

The offense found their ryhthm early as they posted 24 points in the second quarter. The defense did their part as well, holding NDSU to just 21 points.

“I think at the end of the day, we feed off each other. When the defense makes plays, then the offense makes plays,” Amar Johnson said. “Having Jacks Nation right behind us, making all that noise for us, making it harder for NDSU to hear the snaps and all of that, it makes us a better team at the end of the day.”

For quarterback, Mark Gronowski, Sunday was an opportuntiy to get back on the field in Frisco, following his injury in their last title game. He would take advantage of said opportunity, by earning the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

“It means the world to me. I’ve got to thank every single person that’s helped me along this journey and the guys that played an awesome game today. I’m so proud of them,” Gronowski said.

The Jackrabbits made the move to Division I nearly 20 years ago, with this exact moment in their minds.

“It’s a great competition, rivalry, and I continue to think back to 2004 and wondering how it was going to work out. Well, this is pretty sweet how it’s worked out,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU won by a final of 45-21. It’s the first time that NDSU has lost in the National Championship.

