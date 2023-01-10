Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season
After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
WPXI
Wild Card Preview: Tua & Lamar are out, Herbert & Lawrence could be next great QB rivalry, Vikings & Giants could be pure chaos
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Super Wild Card Weekend is only two short days away. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to preview the six matchups that kick off the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs. It's hard to talk about these games without...
Green Bay Nation: Packers season comes to a disappointing close, lose to Lions 20-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers couldn’t complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football. In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football and missed […]
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
WPXI
Patrick Mahomes joins NWSL's Kansas City Current ownership group
Patrick Mahomes continues to grow his business ventures off the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became one of the only active NFL players to have an ownership stake in an NWSL team after the Kansas City Current announced Mahomes joined the club's ownership group on Tuesday. His wife, Brittany, has been a part-owner of the Current since its addition to NWSL in 2021 alongside Kansas City-based financial executives Angie and Chris Long.
WPXI
How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban
One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
WPXI
NFL betting: Double-digit underdogs in the playoffs have not fared well lately
By the time you get to the NFL playoffs there shouldn't be any double-digit point spreads. These teams are the best of the best. But it happens. Sometimes a mediocre team sneaks in. Other times, a team that built a strong record early in the season is fading hard by playoff time. Injuries factor in.
WPXI
Fantasy Football Flashback: Recapping the top players of the NFL season
Welcome to Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the most reliable players each week. For the final edition of the 2022 season, we will take a close look at those who dominated over the course of the entire campaign and finished with the highest point totals. Top...
WPXI
EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
Atlanta chosen as neutral site location for AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host AFC Championship Game if it's between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
