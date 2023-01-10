ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season

After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
GREEN BAY, WI
WPXI

Patrick Mahomes joins NWSL's Kansas City Current ownership group

Patrick Mahomes continues to grow his business ventures off the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became one of the only active NFL players to have an ownership stake in an NWSL team after the Kansas City Current announced Mahomes joined the club's ownership group on Tuesday. His wife, Brittany, has been a part-owner of the Current since its addition to NWSL in 2021 alongside Kansas City-based financial executives Angie and Chris Long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI

How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban

One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI

EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
BUFFALO, NY

