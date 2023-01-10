Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just short

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buffaloes rallied in the second half of Monday night’s contest in Steve Lacy Fieldhouse and had a chance to tie the Bulldogs in the final seconds. However, the shot fell short, as Union (KY) escaped with a 95-92 victory.

The visitors led by as many as ten points with under two minutes to play, but the Buffs chipped away and earned the final possession of the game, down by just three.

Drew Greene put up a three-pointer with just seconds to play, but it wouldn’t go down.

Milligan was paced by Sullivan East grad, Dylan Bartley, who scored a team-high 22 points. Greene (17 pts), Sami Sanad (15 pts) and Adam Graham (15 pts) all finished in double figures.

The Union bench scored just three points, as all five Bulldog starters finished with at least 12 points. Markelo Sullivan dropped a game-high 23 points in the winning effort.

Milligan (5-10, 5-7 AAC) will continue its five-game homestand with Reinhardt on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

