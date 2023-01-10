Read full article on original website
Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is in custody and another is wanted following a string of car thefts at gas stations along Interstate 10. The Slidell Police Department said 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell was linked to ten different vehicle thefts from local gas stations and gyms in the city. Detectives have also identified 21-year-old Daurance McClendon as Price's accomplice. He is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
fox8live.com
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
wgno.com
NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
“He was a very dangerous individual" - what led up to a violent rampage in Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Tangipahoa man who went on a violent rampage was shot dead during a home invasion. Police Chief Jimmy Travis says the suspect was extremely dangerous. Robert Rheams' violent rampage started Saturday evening around 8 pm. This video shows the brazenness of his crime. He...
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
Man facing attempted murder charges after Wednesday Covington shooting
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening wound.
WWL-TV
Thieves who crashed truck into Tastee to steal ATM linked to another theft
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men who have been linked to a brazen ATM theft at a New Orleans donut shop as well as an attempt to steal another machine from a bank. The New Orleans Police Department said the two...
2 men arrested for distribution of fentanyl laced pills, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men accused of distributing fentanyl laced pills. Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10., officials said. Collins is charged with distribution of schedule, possession of marijuana, possession of...
Man in CBD wanted after stabbing on Carondelet Street
It is not know if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
NOLA.com
Fistfight leads to deadly double shooting outside Harvey bar; Couple booked with murder
A fistfight between strangers outside of a Harvey bar ended in gunfire that left one of the combatants dead and his 17-year-old brother shot in the neck, according to authorities. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man and woman accused of shooting the victims. Maynor Ramos, 24, and...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Mandeville accident, investigation ongoing
On Monday (Jan.9), officers were called to the 2400 block of Florida St. to the scene of a accident involving a pedestrian.
Man accused of shooting 4-year-old in McComb arrested
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced on Monday that the man who was wanted for shooting a four-year-old was arrested. Investigators said Michael D. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection to the September 27, 2022, shooting on Summit Street. According to police, Harris fired shots into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was […]
stpso.com
STPSO Investigating Shooting Near Abita Springs
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which occurred Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon near the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36 near Abita Springs. One victim has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. The incident is...
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed
NOPD officials say the officers who made the arrest were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.
WDSU
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
