Mandeville, LA

WWL

Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is in custody and another is wanted following a string of car thefts at gas stations along Interstate 10. The Slidell Police Department said 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell was linked to ten different vehicle thefts from local gas stations and gyms in the city. Detectives have also identified 21-year-old Daurance McClendon as Price's accomplice. He is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
wgno.com

NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting 4-year-old in McComb arrested

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced on Monday that the man who was wanted for shooting a four-year-old was arrested. Investigators said Michael D. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection to the September 27, 2022, shooting on Summit Street. According to police, Harris fired shots into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was […]
MCCOMB, MS
stpso.com

STPSO Investigating Shooting Near Abita Springs

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which occurred Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon near the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36 near Abita Springs. One victim has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. The incident is...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
THIBODAUX, LA

