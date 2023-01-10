ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
Futurism

Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla

It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
insideevs.com

China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts

The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
insideevs.com

Ram 1500 EV To Get Range-Extender Option, Stellantis CEO Confirms

Ram Trucks has unveiled the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES last week, giving us a clear look at its future electric full-size pickup truck that will be unveiled later this year. While the vehicle is labeled a concept, it accurately previews the production model that will launch sometime in...
Markets Insider

Pre-IPO Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Google lead a VC firm's biggest missed investment opportunities - 'Kid, haven't you heard of Friendster? Move on. It's over!'

Would you be upset if you missed an opportunity to invest in Apple at a $60 million valuation before the company's initial public offering?. For Bessemer Venture Partners, that price was simply "outrageously expensive" as it passed on a chance on a pre-IPO secondary stock. Apple has since become the first company to touch a $3 trillion valuation and is currently worth $2 trillion.
The Associated Press

Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours

There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
insideevs.com

Many People Aren't Plugging In Their PHEVs, According To Study

It's honestly no surprise that people are buying plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and then not charging them. Heck, they work as a gas car that saves fuel, so you don't actually need to plug them in, but it would arguably be nice if it were somehow required. A PHEV...
msn.com

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, just resurfaced in Thailand hours before giving up his company. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.

Slide 1 of 22: Jack Ma was just seen dining in Thailand hours before reports that he was giving up his company. The billionaire clashed with Chinese regulators in 2020, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma has largely disappeared from the public eye, and was last seen in Japan in Nov. 2022. Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder of Alibaba and Ant Group, just resurfaced in Thailand after vanishing from the public eye and just hours before giving away control of his company. Ma was last seen in Japan in November 2022, where he was reported to have been living for six months after disappearing from public view following a Chinese crackdown on his businesses.Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, and established himself as a well-known face across China and the global business world.But China started to crack down on his empire in 2020 when he criticized its regulators, launching an investigation into his e-commerce giant, Alibaba, and halting the IPO of Ant Group, his fintech company.Ma has rarely been seen in public since then, leading to rumors that he was missing before making a few appearances.Here's a timeline of Ma's rise and fall.Read the original article on Business Insider.
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID.7 To Be Produced In China By Two Joint Ventures

The recently unveiled camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7 will be a global all-electric sedan, available on three continents - Europe, North America and in Asia (China), with multiple production sites around the world. We know that the Volkswagen ID.7 will be produced in Emden, Germany (alongside ID.4), but the manufacturer also confirmed...
Industrial Distribution

Tesla Eyes Huge Texas Expansion

Tesla has had a rough start to 2023. Despite selling a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, the company missed CEO Elon Musk's goal of growing sales by 50% every year. The carmaker also also missed Wall Street projections. As a result, Tesla stock has plummeted, down nearly 70% since...
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y AWD With 4680 Battery Cells Now Available

You can't yet configure your own Model Y with 4680 cells on Tesla's website, but the US electric automaker has added a number of copies with all-wheel drive to its online inventory. Tesla announced its proprietary 4680 battery cells a few years ago at Battery Day. CEO Elon Musk noted...

