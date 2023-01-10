Slide 1 of 22: Jack Ma was just seen dining in Thailand hours before reports that he was giving up his company. The billionaire clashed with Chinese regulators in 2020, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma has largely disappeared from the public eye, and was last seen in Japan in Nov. 2022. Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder of Alibaba and Ant Group, just resurfaced in Thailand after vanishing from the public eye and just hours before giving away control of his company. Ma was last seen in Japan in November 2022, where he was reported to have been living for six months after disappearing from public view following a Chinese crackdown on his businesses.Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, and established himself as a well-known face across China and the global business world.But China started to crack down on his empire in 2020 when he criticized its regulators, launching an investigation into his e-commerce giant, Alibaba, and halting the IPO of Ant Group, his fintech company.Ma has rarely been seen in public since then, leading to rumors that he was missing before making a few appearances.Here's a timeline of Ma's rise and fall.Read the original article on Business Insider.

