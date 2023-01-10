Read full article on original website
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
Elon Musk's Twitter chaos has investors asking Tesla to act like a basic automaker
Tesla has real problems to address this year, and investors are worried CEO Elon Musk is too distracted by Twitter to handle them.
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
Futurism
Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla
It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
Only 2 customers have abandoned Tesla since Elon Musk bought Twitter, says EV leasing firm CEO
Elon Musk's decisions since buying Twitter appear to have had minimal impact on Tesla sales, Octopus EV's Fiona Howarth told the Financial Times.
insideevs.com
China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts
The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
insideevs.com
Ram 1500 EV To Get Range-Extender Option, Stellantis CEO Confirms
Ram Trucks has unveiled the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES last week, giving us a clear look at its future electric full-size pickup truck that will be unveiled later this year. While the vehicle is labeled a concept, it accurately previews the production model that will launch sometime in...
Pre-IPO Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Google lead a VC firm's biggest missed investment opportunities - 'Kid, haven't you heard of Friendster? Move on. It's over!'
Would you be upset if you missed an opportunity to invest in Apple at a $60 million valuation before the company's initial public offering?. For Bessemer Venture Partners, that price was simply "outrageously expensive" as it passed on a chance on a pre-IPO secondary stock. Apple has since become the first company to touch a $3 trillion valuation and is currently worth $2 trillion.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours
There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
insideevs.com
Many People Aren't Plugging In Their PHEVs, According To Study
It's honestly no surprise that people are buying plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and then not charging them. Heck, they work as a gas car that saves fuel, so you don't actually need to plug them in, but it would arguably be nice if it were somehow required. A PHEV...
Hundreds of Tesla owners in China protested after missing out on big price cuts, report says
Tesla owners in China gathered at delivery hubs and outlets to protest price cuts, per Reuters. Videos appear to show people shouting and carrying makeshift at Tesla stores. The EV maker has cut prices in China for the second time in three months, with some missing out. Tesla is facing...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Tesla, Coinbase, Roku
Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slid 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, just resurfaced in Thailand hours before giving up his company. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.
Slide 1 of 22: Jack Ma was just seen dining in Thailand hours before reports that he was giving up his company. The billionaire clashed with Chinese regulators in 2020, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma has largely disappeared from the public eye, and was last seen in Japan in Nov. 2022. Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder of Alibaba and Ant Group, just resurfaced in Thailand after vanishing from the public eye and just hours before giving away control of his company. Ma was last seen in Japan in November 2022, where he was reported to have been living for six months after disappearing from public view following a Chinese crackdown on his businesses.Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, and established himself as a well-known face across China and the global business world.But China started to crack down on his empire in 2020 when he criticized its regulators, launching an investigation into his e-commerce giant, Alibaba, and halting the IPO of Ant Group, his fintech company.Ma has rarely been seen in public since then, leading to rumors that he was missing before making a few appearances.Here's a timeline of Ma's rise and fall.Read the original article on Business Insider.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID.7 To Be Produced In China By Two Joint Ventures
The recently unveiled camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7 will be a global all-electric sedan, available on three continents - Europe, North America and in Asia (China), with multiple production sites around the world. We know that the Volkswagen ID.7 will be produced in Emden, Germany (alongside ID.4), but the manufacturer also confirmed...
Industrial Distribution
Tesla Eyes Huge Texas Expansion
Tesla has had a rough start to 2023. Despite selling a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, the company missed CEO Elon Musk's goal of growing sales by 50% every year. The carmaker also also missed Wall Street projections. As a result, Tesla stock has plummeted, down nearly 70% since...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y AWD With 4680 Battery Cells Now Available
You can't yet configure your own Model Y with 4680 cells on Tesla's website, but the US electric automaker has added a number of copies with all-wheel drive to its online inventory. Tesla announced its proprietary 4680 battery cells a few years ago at Battery Day. CEO Elon Musk noted...
