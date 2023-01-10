MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A downtown Mobile nightclub owner says more needs to be done to address large street crowds and so-called "bars in cars" that pop up late at night. The owner of Saddle Up Saloon asked city leaders at the council meeting Tuesday to beef up police presence and roll back the hours that open containers are allowed in the entertainment district. Greg Loughlin says groups gather, but they're not going into the bars or nightclubs. He says they drink and do drugs.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO