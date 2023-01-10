Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPMI
Downtown business owners, local leadership discuss downtown safety measures
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Downtown business owners and city leaders held a meeting today, discussing their problems and trying to find a solution. We told you yesterday about business owners growing more and more concerned about safety, saying something needs to be done. A lot of their concerns stem from the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve. People I spoke with say these problems have been developing months before that.
WPMI
Mobile River Bridge Project timeline comes into focus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Following a meeting of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, we now have a better understanding of the timeline for the Mobile River Bridge project. According to Edwin Perry, III, Project Manager for the Mobile River Bridge, a selection for the team to construct the...
WPMI
New affordable housing development for seniors coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With support from the City of Mobile and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, Aletheia House, a federally recognized Community Housing Development Organization, will soon begin constructing 56 new affordable housing units for local seniors in the West Mobile area. Known as Live Oak Trace, this...
WPMI
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
WPMI
ALDOT to install pavement in Satsuma
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is beginning work on US 43 just South of the I-65 Interchange at the intersection of Jackson Rd in Satsuma next week. These improvements include replacing portions of existing asphalt lanes in the Southbound Right Turn Lane and West side of the intersection with concrete pavement and installing pavement markings.
WPMI
Computer glitch spares Mobile Regional, but other delays await Mobile travelers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jim and Melinda Williams were on their way to a wedding in Tampa. But even before they made it to Mobile Regional today, they knew they were taking off into what could be unfriendly skies. "I travel extensively for work so I'm always keeping an...
WPMI
Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
WPMI
Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
WPMI
Mobile nightclub owner wants city to address dangerous late night crowds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A downtown Mobile nightclub owner says more needs to be done to address large street crowds and so-called "bars in cars" that pop up late at night. The owner of Saddle Up Saloon asked city leaders at the council meeting Tuesday to beef up police presence and roll back the hours that open containers are allowed in the entertainment district. Greg Loughlin says groups gather, but they're not going into the bars or nightclubs. He says they drink and do drugs.
WPMI
Iconic downtown Fairhope clock out of service
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope’s iconic downtown clock has a different look -for now. The clock broke a few weeks ago and now the entire guts of the clock need to be replaced. It should be repaired sometime next month and until then, the city is getting creative.
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
WPMI
Blakeley to host Battlefield Blitz
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Historic Blakeley State Park invites the public to be a part of the annual “Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run,” scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2023! Held on Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield in Spanish Fort, the Blitz is a unique community event which will benefit the park’s many special programs and projects.
WPMI
Peak North America USA to bring 175 new jobs to Irvington with new facility
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Chamber is proud to announce that Peak North America USA, a leading provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington. Peak North...
WPMI
Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
WPMI
Charges dropped against man accused of shooting at Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A judge dismissed charges against Valeido Davidson after police said he opened fire on two Mobile Police officers in their vehicle Tuesday September 20 2022. Davidson was arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building. On November 29...
WPMI
Report: Pensacola man used 87-year-old woman as mop to clean up dog urine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to an arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the...
WPMI
Semmes Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run with bicyclist
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes police are looking for the pictured vehicle that was involved in a hit and run with a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident and the vehicle was last seen going south on Firetower Road. Anyone with information about...
WPMI
Report: Woman who tried to rob Pensacola bank left her cell phone at the scene
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The arrest report for a woman who allegedly tried to rob a Pensacola bank on Tuesday states she left her cell phone at the scene, which led to her arrest. Resheca Marshall 51, of Pensacola, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. She is being held in jail on $105,000 bond.
WPMI
MCSO: Suspect tries to pull gun on deputy, arrested with illegally modified weapons
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it seized an alarming number of weapons, including some that were illegally modified, from a 21-year-old Mobile man. Investigators say Nathan Trehern tried to pull a handgun that had a 30 round magazine on a deputy as he struggled during the arrest last Tuesday. Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says Trehern was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest and had other guns in his car, including one modified with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch the shell casings from falling to the ground.
WPMI
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show to play Orange Beach in May
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Hank Williams Jr with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on May 13 as part of the 2023 C Spire Concert Series. Showtime will be 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m....
Comments / 0