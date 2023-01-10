Read full article on original website
Citizens weigh in on fate of possible Rapides Parish levee bike trail
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dozens attended a meeting over a proposed Rapides Parish bike trail on the levee Thursday, January 12. This was held by the Rapides Area Planning Commission in conjunction with the police jury. Despite the meeting being over potential funding opportunities ‘if’ the plan were to move forward, a misconception led to several believing the final vote on the bike trail was on Thursday.
Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon
‘Rapides Parish FREADom Fighters’ oppose proposed library policy change
State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract
BALL, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 1, 2023, a new $2B pharmacy contract between the Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark officially took effect, impacting upwards of 200,000 state employees and retirees under OGB. However, less than two weeks into the new year with the contract, state employees/retirees are...
Pineville Fire Department chief retiring
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Sunrise Interviews: Grand opening of new Allen Parish Health Clinic
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s a big day in Allen Parish today, Jan. 12, 2023, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place this afternoon for the grand opening of their new health clinic. CEO Jackie Reviel joined us this morning to explain the details. She says this...
Welfare concern: VPSO looking for Leesville man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville. James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. VPSO is working to verify Justin’s safety and well being. If you have any information relating...
Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer
Kick Cancer: Rapides Parish football teams raise $4,500 for cancer treatment
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the game of football, a PAT is worth just one point on the scoreboard, but this past season in Rapides Parish, every kick to split the uprights served a bigger significance by raising money for cancer treatment. It was all part of the Kick...
Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run
EVANS, La. (KALB) - A suspect who ran on foot after crashing during a police chase still has not been found, authorities said. Authorities continue to urge residents in the Evans area to remain vigilant. Both the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) began searching...
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
Alexandria man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with second-degree murder/distribution CDS, in connection to the March 26, 2021 overdose death of Keesha London, has pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of negligent homicide. Terrance Andre Culbert, 30, changed his plea in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and...
‘Take care of us’: Colfax residents plea for EPA action over Clean Harbors permit renewal
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 11, leadership from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) toured the Town of Colfax and heard the first-hand experiences of residents in the area who vividly detailed the impacts of Clean Harbors Colfax’s (CHC) operation. The EPA’s involvement comes on the cusp of a possible renewal of CHC’s permit.
Ethan Crockett - Golden Shield Winner
Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife Fisheries:. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Georgetown man for alleged deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish on Jan. 3. Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, for taking over the seasonal limit...
Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said...
Paddles Up! It’s time for the 2023 Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™!
It is time to Paddle Up for the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™! This signature event, sponsored by the Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA), is returning to Lake Buhlow in Pineville on Saturday, May 6, 2023, for an unforgettable experience. It’s the 11th year that local sponsors will unleash the...
Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach. Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs. Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football...
Peabody takes down Tioga in men’s & women’s basketball
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District play tipped on Jan. 10. Rivals Peabody and Tioga hit the hardwood for both the men’s and women’s games. The Lady Warhorses beat the Indians in the first matchup, 41-35. Latraneice Mcneil scored nine points in the game, and Kyasia hills added nine as well.
