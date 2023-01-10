ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Citizens weigh in on fate of possible Rapides Parish levee bike trail

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dozens attended a meeting over a proposed Rapides Parish bike trail on the levee Thursday, January 12. This was held by the Rapides Area Planning Commission in conjunction with the police jury. Despite the meeting being over potential funding opportunities ‘if’ the plan were to move forward, a misconception led to several believing the final vote on the bike trail was on Thursday.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract

BALL, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 1, 2023, a new $2B pharmacy contract between the Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark officially took effect, impacting upwards of 200,000 state employees and retirees under OGB. However, less than two weeks into the new year with the contract, state employees/retirees are...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Pineville Fire Department chief retiring

State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract - clipped version. State employees/retirees are claiming the new contract is doing more harm than good by limiting them from getting the medication they need. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In Colfax, leadership with the Environmental Protection Agency met with...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass

Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill crisis the city experienced in the second half of 2022, the majority of customers were on a 40-50 day billing cycle, with some, unfortunately, having all the way up to a 90-day cycle.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Welfare concern: VPSO looking for Leesville man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville. James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. VPSO is working to verify Justin’s safety and well being. If you have any information relating...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer

A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run

EVANS, La. (KALB) - A suspect who ran on foot after crashing during a police chase still has not been found, authorities said. Authorities continue to urge residents in the Evans area to remain vigilant. Both the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) began searching...
EVANS, LA
kalb.com

Ethan Crockett - Golden Shield Winner

A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Paddles Up! It’s time for the 2023 Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™!

It is time to Paddle Up for the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™! This signature event, sponsored by the Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA), is returning to Lake Buhlow in Pineville on Saturday, May 6, 2023, for an unforgettable experience. It’s the 11th year that local sponsors will unleash the...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach. Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs. Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Peabody takes down Tioga in men’s & women’s basketball

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District play tipped on Jan. 10. Rivals Peabody and Tioga hit the hardwood for both the men’s and women’s games. The Lady Warhorses beat the Indians in the first matchup, 41-35. Latraneice Mcneil scored nine points in the game, and Kyasia hills added nine as well.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy