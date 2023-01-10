ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

cpr.org

The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet

It’s been more than two weeks since Suncor Energy announced it was suspending operations at Colorado’s only oil refinery in Commerce City. The company took the plant offline after cold weather apparently triggered malfunctions and a pair of fires, one of which hospitalized two employees. The Canadian oil and gas company now says it won’t be fully operational until late March.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
publicnewsservice.org

Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households

Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December brought an arctic...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet

Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Housing helpline says call volume surged last week

COLORADO, USA — A helpline that connects people to housing solutions said their call volume surged last week, and they have a few ideas about why. Colorado Housing Connects is a free, statewide hotline – run by the non-profit Brothers Development - that helps people navigate rental and mortgage questions.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Tax Rebates 2023: $1,500 To Be Recieved By Colorado Residents Who Filed Their 2021 Taxes

Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive extra cash in three weeks. The Colorado Cashback Program will provide $750 by January 31 to taxpayers who file their 2021 taxes by October 17. He will be awarded $1,500 to eligible couples. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Funds Returned to Taxpayers Act in May, initially slated to pay out $400 to single applicants and $800 to couples, but the government’s For excess revenue, the amount received by the recipient is subject to the state tax office.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

National Western Stock Show honors 2023 Citizen of the West

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has honored former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Mead was...
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Newsline

Tribal leaders stress education, water issues in first-of-its-kind address to Colorado lawmakers

Leaders of the two federally-recognized Native American tribes within Colorado’s borders used part of their first annual address to the state’s General Assembly to brief lawmakers on the long history of their relations with other governments — beginning with a treaty with the Spanish more than a century before the United States existed. “The Ute […] The post Tribal leaders stress education, water issues in first-of-its-kind address to Colorado lawmakers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding

Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
COLORADO STATE
