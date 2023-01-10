ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Where you can get sandbags in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — Concerns over rivers flooding in Monterey County has left some people seeking to shore up their property with sandbags. Monterey County has published a list of locations where people can pick up sandbags. All locations are first come first serve while supplies last. Carmel. Carmel Highlands...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders reissued for Pajaro community in Monterey County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Pajaro area early Wednesday morning. According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, crews worked throughout the night to protect the Pajaro River from bursting. "We had some close calls on both sides of the Pajaro River...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

