KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 12): Salinas River flood watch
SALINAS, Calif. — During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Tina Nieto reiterated the need for people to evacuate and to be prepared for major roadways - which potentially includes Highway 1 and Highway 68- to be closed. >>Watch the press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68...
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
KSBW.com
Sheriff Nieto: Monterey Peninsula could be cutoff, flooding expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. — In a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Tina Nieto announced that the county is preparing for the Monterey Peninsula be cut off from the rest of the state due to on-coming flood waters if the Salinas River continues to flood. >>Watch the press conference in the...
KSBW.com
6 Monterey County school districts closed Thursday due to Salinas River flooding risk
SALINAS, Calif. — Multiple school districts in Monterey County have announced that all classes and extracurricular activities will be canceled Thursday, Jan. 12. The following schools districts have announced closures as of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday:. Salinas Union High School District. Santa Rita Union School District. Washington Union School District.
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
KSBW.com
Where you can get sandbags in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — Concerns over rivers flooding in Monterey County has left some people seeking to shore up their property with sandbags. Monterey County has published a list of locations where people can pick up sandbags. All locations are first come first serve while supplies last. Carmel. Carmel Highlands...
Flooding threatens to turn Monterey Peninsula into an island
The Salinas River in Monterey County was rising Thursday morning and is expected to spill its banks.
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders reissued for Pajaro community in Monterey County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Pajaro area early Wednesday morning. According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, crews worked throughout the night to protect the Pajaro River from bursting. "We had some close calls on both sides of the Pajaro River...
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Salinas River expected to flood overnight, evac orders in place
A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to flood starting early Wednesday morning. With the county leaving evacuation warnings in place for most neighborhoods along the river. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
KSBW.com
$10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A large swell is estimated to cost Santa Cruz up to $10 million in damages to infrastructure along the city's coastline. Joshua Spangurd, a senior civil engineer for the city, says the bulk of the damage is in the West Cliff area. "We have a...
capradio.org
In California's Monterey County, evacuation orders are in place for some communities
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martinez talks to Nick Pasculli, communications director in Monterey County, about the situation on the ground after heavy rainfall led to flooding and power outages in the county. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Nearly 20 people have died in California after...
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation orders expand along Salinas River and San Lorenzo Creek for another day of rainfall.
Evacuation orders remained in effect overnight for communities along the Carmel River, Pajaro River, Big Sur River and Arroyo Seco River, with a warning in place for the length of the Salinas River. At about 7am Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, the warning on the Salinas River for locations at San...
KSBW.com
Big Sur evacuation orders downgraded to evacuation warnings by Monterey County Sheriff's office
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in the Big Sur area have been downgraded to evacuation warnings Tuesday evening by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. The zones which are now under evacuation warnings are F-017 and F-018A. This impacts small communities located off of highway 1 including Big Sur.
