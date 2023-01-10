Read full article on original website
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye
From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Last Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there.Associated Press journalists spent last week combing cavernous exhibit halls for the most exciting, interesting and unusual tech innovations.Here's what caught our eye:MOST FUN WAY TO GET TO WORKJournalists had fun zipping around the CES Unveiled event...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker with automatic pressure release system revealed
The CookingPal Pronto is a new smart pressure cooker. The gadget has eight functions, including sauteing, steaming and fermenting. An integrated scale enables you to weigh ingredients straight into the pot. Plus, another slightly unusual feature of the device is food sanitization. The company claims that the Pronto is the first pressure cooked on the market with a hinged lid and automatic pressure release. To keep this built-in pressure release system safe, it comes with a steam diverter and sensors to protect anyone in the vicinity.
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends
The quirkiest and most unusual mobile tech at CES 2023
CES 2023 isn’t the place to see brand new smartphones, as only a few have been announced at the show, but don’t think that means it’s entirely bereft of mobile-related products. In addition to many wearables, the show is home to a variety of unusual, quirky, and...
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV
LG revealed its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and the C3 OLED is the one I'd buy
From color-changing cars to self-driving strollers, here's some of the coolest tech from CES 2023
A long list of companies once again showed off an assortment of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023
LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
Biggest announcements from CES 2023
Every year, the biggest brands in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES. The annual Las Vegas trade show is one of the best places to learn about the latest and most cutting edge TVs, laptops, smart homes, gaming products, audio systems and more. The event was fully-digital in 2021 due to COVID concerns, and saw reduced attendance in 2022 for the same reason. But 2023 saw a return to form for the event, with major brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, JBL and more showing off new products.
CNET
Top 10 Worst CES Products of the Last 25 Years
It's a wrap on CES for another year, and together we've seen our share of both weird and wonderful devices in 2023, but... mostly weird. Flying cars and obscure robots are so old hat now, and so I wondered if CES could do anything less practical and even more completely bonkers. Turns out it can! Over the past 20-plus years, I've seen gadgets so stupefying that sometimes they exist purely because journalists like me will write about them. But it's time to call out the really awful ones, the worst of the worst. Vacuum shoes, toilet paper robots, MP3 weapon holsters, it's your time to shine!
Tech Firms Usher in Next-Gen AR Glasses for European Creators
Recent Big Tech moves highlight advancements in the design of augmented reality (AR) glasses. While the concept has been around for a while — it’s been about a decade since Google Glass first gave AR glasses mainstream attention — Meta’s move to snap up the Dutch smart lens manufacturer Luxexcel demonstrates continued Big Tech interest in the innovative idea.
Apple’s Next Big Thing: Analyst Report On CES 2023
One of Apple’s best-known expert has shared his takeaways from CES 2023. Here’s how the Cupertino company could benefit from the big innovation themes playing out in the tech space.
TechRadar
CES was a wonderland for new VR and AR tech, but where will Apple's headset fit in?
With CES 2023 coming to a triumphant end in Las Vegas, the dust is already beginning to settle on everything unveiled and shown off at the event with no shortage of winners and losers among it all. While the likes of TVs, laptops, headphones and other usual suspects made their...
