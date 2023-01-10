It's a wrap on CES for another year, and together we've seen our share of both weird and wonderful devices in 2023, but... mostly weird. Flying cars and obscure robots are so old hat now, and so I wondered if CES could do anything less practical and even more completely bonkers. Turns out it can! Over the past 20-plus years, I've seen gadgets so stupefying that sometimes they exist purely because journalists like me will write about them. But it's time to call out the really awful ones, the worst of the worst. Vacuum shoes, toilet paper robots, MP3 weapon holsters, it's your time to shine!

