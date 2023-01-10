ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
The Independent

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Last Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there.Associated Press journalists spent last week combing cavernous exhibit halls for the most exciting, interesting and unusual tech innovations.Here's what caught our eye:MOST FUN WAY TO GET TO WORKJournalists had fun zipping around the CES Unveiled event...
notebookcheck.net

CES 2023 | CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker with automatic pressure release system revealed

The CookingPal Pronto is a new smart pressure cooker. The gadget has eight functions, including sauteing, steaming and fermenting. An integrated scale enables you to weigh ingredients straight into the pot. Plus, another slightly unusual feature of the device is food sanitization. The company claims that the Pronto is the first pressure cooked on the market with a hinged lid and automatic pressure release. To keep this built-in pressure release system safe, it comes with a steam diverter and sensors to protect anyone in the vicinity.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends

The quirkiest and most unusual mobile tech at CES 2023

CES 2023 isn’t the place to see brand new smartphones, as only a few have been announced at the show, but don’t think that means it’s entirely bereft of mobile-related products. In addition to many wearables, the show is home to a variety of unusual, quirky, and...
Trusted Reviews

LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023

LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
NBC News

Biggest announcements from CES 2023

Every year, the biggest brands in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES. The annual Las Vegas trade show is one of the best places to learn about the latest and most cutting edge TVs, laptops, smart homes, gaming products, audio systems and more. The event was fully-digital in 2021 due to COVID concerns, and saw reduced attendance in 2022 for the same reason. But 2023 saw a return to form for the event, with major brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, JBL and more showing off new products.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

Top 10 Worst CES Products of the Last 25 Years

It's a wrap on CES for another year, and together we've seen our share of both weird and wonderful devices in 2023, but... mostly weird. Flying cars and obscure robots are so old hat now, and so I wondered if CES could do anything less practical and even more completely bonkers. Turns out it can! Over the past 20-plus years, I've seen gadgets so stupefying that sometimes they exist purely because journalists like me will write about them. But it's time to call out the really awful ones, the worst of the worst. Vacuum shoes, toilet paper robots, MP3 weapon holsters, it's your time to shine!
PYMNTS

Tech Firms Usher in Next-Gen AR Glasses for European Creators

Recent Big Tech moves highlight advancements in the design of augmented reality (AR) glasses. While the concept has been around for a while — it’s been about a decade since Google Glass first gave AR glasses mainstream attention — Meta’s move to snap up the Dutch smart lens manufacturer Luxexcel demonstrates continued Big Tech interest in the innovative idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy