City of Rochester searching for new Poet Laureate
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate. Rochester’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.
Albert Lea approves contract for outside legal services
(ABC 6 News) – One of the issues the Albert Lea city council discussed on Monday evening involved a new way of handling the city’s legal services. Instead of having a city attorney on staff like in years past, the council voted to contract with an outside legal office.
Community Learning Center lands new temporary space
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Community Learning Center in Austin will soon have a new temporary space in Austin. The Austin Public School board met for the first time in 2023 and approved a request to lease office space at Our Savior’s Lutheran church. Back in August,...
Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford set to close
(ABC 6 News) – After nearly 40 years in the dairy industry and 9 years of making cheese and gelato, Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford will soon close its doors. Owners Jeff & Mariann said in a social media post, that they will be closing down...
Pet of the Week: Argo & Angel
Argo, from the Mower Country Humane Society, is estimated to be one or two years old, and is a mix of husky, Australian shepherd, and cattle dog! Just look at those ears!. He came to MCHS after he was rescued from a reservation in South Dakota. Argo is a handsome...
City of Austin comes together to find a cure
(ABC 6 News) – It’s the time of year when the city of Austin comes together for one cause, to find a cure for breast cancer with the annual Paint the Town Pink fundraiser. Over the next few months, there will be fundraising events all over town. There are also people like Jeremy Olson, the owner of Hoot and Ole’s Smitty’s Tavern, who go the extra mile.
Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted a shark-tank style pitch night Wednesday evening giving away at least $25,000 to people spearheading creative downtown events. The goal is to boost engagement downtown. In total, ten contestants pitched their ideas to the panel of “sharks” or, local business...
$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
MnDOT invites public to learn about the I-90 Austin bridges project
(ABC 6 News) – The public is invited to attend an in-person information meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to learn more about a construction project to replace and improve Interstate 90 bridges and interchanges in Austin. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
Rochester woman recovers from suspected overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Rochester woman recovered from an overdose Tuesday, according to Rochester police. Police responded to the 2900 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 p.m., where the woman was reportedly unconscious and struggling to breathe. The officer administered Narcan and Mayo Clinic took over...
Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
Family requesting help of semi-trucks to honor son
(ABC 6 News) – The family of the young boy who was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wabasha County this week is calling on local semi-truck drivers to help honor their son. They are asking truck drivers to help escort 12-year-old Blaze Himle on the day of his funeral this Saturday.
Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
“Our Planet Live in Concert” coming to Rochester, co-narrated on-screen by actor William Shatner
(ABC 6 News) – Emmy Award-winning actor, William Shatner, has signed on to provide special on-screen co-narration of the concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert” coming to Mayo Civic Center in Rochester in March, it was announced on Thursday. The tour is scheduled to perform at...
Man arrested on Mower County warrant, police allegedly recover possible fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported to Walmart North at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and arrested 25-year-old Austin Kinder, of Austin. According to RPD, Kinder had an outstanding warrant in Mower County, and was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Rochester police said officers found a single...
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
Rochester man arrested, accused of pointing gun at other driver in S Broadway road rage
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at another man’s head in a road rage incident that escalated dramatically. Dillon Nolan, 23, appeared in Olmsted County Court on one charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to court...
Stewartville man pleads guilty in fatal overdose case
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty stemming from a fatal drug overdose of a Roseville man. 26-year-old Brandon Mann entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. As part of a plea agreement, a third-degree murder charge and a felony drug sales charge were dropped.
Prep of the Week: Hannah Hanson
(ABC 6 News) — Hannah Hanson can score any way she wants with her ball handling and three-point range. But what makes her such a key veteran on Mayo girls hoops is her ability to put her teammates in scoring position. “Yeah, for sure,” Hanson said. “Having teammates who...
A stretch of Hwy 56 closes due to semi rollover near Randolph
(ABC 6 News) – A stretch of Minnesota State Highway 56 has closed due to a semi rollover, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closure is between Minnesota State Highway 19 just north of Stanton and 292nd St. E. in Randolph.
