The Knicks are Jalen Brunson’s basketball team. That is true today, it was true Wednesday night, and it will be true for the next 3 ¹/₂ years and beyond. RJ Barrett will be by his side, and Julius Randle will be there for at least part of the journey. But until the Knicks land a megastar — if the Knicks ever land a megastar — Brunson will be the money player in the Garden. He will be the best quarterback in the market, better than the two guys most likely behind center in MetLife Stadium, Daniel Jones and Jimmy G. Brunson again...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO