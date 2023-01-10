Sunday's results: Akron-area boys basketball scores from North Canton Hoover's MLK Classic
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Archbishop Hoban 57, Canton McKinley 45
- Gahanna Lincoln 56, Medina 51 (OT)
- Green 50, Walsh Jesuit 38
- Jackson 68, Tol. Woodward 24
- Nordonia 79, GlenOak 60
- St. Vincent-St. Mary 63, The Skill Factory (Ga.) 56
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 57, CANTON MCKINLEY 45
Hoover MLK Classic
HOBAN (12-1): Nichols 7-5-20, Scott Jr. 7-4-18, Hardman 3-0-6, Vowles 1-2-5, Griffith 1-1-3, J. Greer 1-1-3, S. Greer 1-0-2. Totals 21-13-57.
McKINLEY (5-7): Quincy 1-0-2, McLellan 1-0-2, Williams 2-0-5, Foster 9-4-22, Moody 3-2-8, Simms 3-0-6. Totals 19-6-45.
Hoban - 15 - 18 - 9 - 15 — 57
McKinley - 16 - 8 - 13 - 8 — 45
3-pointers: Nichols, Vowles, Williams. Total Fouls: McKinley 17-16.
GREEN 50, WALSH JESUIT 38
Hoover MLK Classic
WALSH (8-4): Bell 4 2-2 11, Tomlinson Jr. 2 0-0 4, Matta 1 0-0 2, Halligan 3 2-2 10, Spicer 2 2-3 7, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Sitarz 1 0-0 2. Totals 14-49 6-7 38.
GREEN (10-3): Pine 0 2-2 2, Taylor 6 0-0 13, Bitong 4 0-0 10, Bundalo 4 3-4 11, Rollyson 2 0-0 5, Danner 3 0-0 9. Totals 19-44 5-6 50.
Walsh - 12 - 8 - 8 - 10 — 38
Green - 15 - 12 - 14 - 9 — 50
3-pointers: Danner 3, Bitong 2, Halligan 2, Spicer, Bell, Taylor, Rollyson. Total Fouls: Green 10-9. Rebounds: Walsh 25 (Matta 7, Halligan 7), Green 30 (Rollyson 8). Turnovers: Tied 16-16.
NORDONIA 79, GLENOAK 60
Hoover MLK Classic
NORDONIA (11-2): Naylor 5-3-13, Williams 2-2-6, Turnball 3-1-8, Alamin 1-1-3, Cherry 2-2-6, Ingram 5-2-12, Palinkas 0-6-6, Wiechecki 1-2-4, Gopalakrishna 7-4-21. Totals 26-23-79.
GLENOAK (11-3): Lipkins 2-7-11, Zerger 4-0-8, Hill 3-3-9, Davis 1-0-2, McElroy 2-3-7, Ashcraft 1-0-2, Scott 1-0-2, Broom 2-2-7, Robinson 4-0-8, James 0-2-2, Birchler 1-0-2. Totals 21-17-60.
Nordonia - 16 - 23 - 21 - 19 — 79
GlenOak - 10 - 16 - 17 - 17 — 60
3-pointers: Gopalakrishna 3, Turnball, Broom. Total Fouls: GlenOak 26-25.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- North Canton Hoover 34, Tol. Notre Dame Academy 31 (OT)
- Tol. Start 58, Jackson 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Archbishop Hoban 42, West Chester Lakota West 41
- Aurora 54, Chardon 39
- Canton Central Catholic 49, Manchester 42
- Chippewa 55, Streetsboro 46
- Copley 54, Green 45
- Cuyahoga Falls 61, Firestone 26
- Ellet 63, Mogadore 49
- Lake 51, Dover 36
- Marlington 58, Canton McKinley 50
- Northwest 39, Thornville Sheridan 35
- Painesville Riverside 55, Nordonia 34
- Perry 52, Tuslaw 44
- Strongsville 68, Mentor 34
- St. Thomas Aquinas 62, East 3
- Tallmadge 46, Hudson 39
- Twinsburg 48, Revere 46
CUYAHOGA FALLS 61, FIRESTONE 26
FIRESTONE: Rosenthal 1-0-2, McCarty 2-1-5, Lype 1-0-2, Whiting 3-0-7, Mullins 2-4-8, Williams 1-0-2. Totals 10-5-26.
FALLS (8-8): Kramer 6-4-20, Thompson 1-1-3, Huffman 11-3-25, Smith 2-0-5, Dunford 1-0-3, Lee 1-0-2, Clark 1-0-3. Totals 23-8-61.
Firestone - 8 - 6 - 1 - 11 — 26
Falls - 24 - 18 - 14 - 5 — 61
3-pointers: Kramer 4, Smith, Dunford, Clark, Whiting. Total fouls: Firestone 14-10.
ELLET 63, MOGADORE 49
ELLET (13-3): Holmes 8-3-19, Shaw 1-0-2, Knight 8-0-16, Parks 1-2-4, Wenzel 2-8-12, Tavares 3-0-7, Moore 1-1-3. Totals 24-14-63.
MOGADORE: J. Tompkins 0-2-2, Whitehead 0-1-1, Holler 0-1-1, Morris 3-0-6, Lawrentz 2-1-5, McIntyre 9-4-25, A. Tompkins 3-0-7, Kidd 0-2-2. Totals 17-11-49.
Ellet - 19 - 15 - 17 - 12 — 63
Mogadore - 13 - 10 - 14 - 12 — 49
3-pointers: McIntyre 3, Tavares, A. Tompkins. Total fouls: Ellet 18-17. Rebounds: Ellet 35 (Knight 8), Mogadore 25 (Morris 9, Lawrentz 9).
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 62, EAST 3
EAST: A. Brown 1-0-2, Travis 0-1-1, Goldman 0-0-0, T. Brown 0-0-0, J. Brown 0-0-0. Totals 1-1-3.
AQUINAS: J. Smith 8-4-21, Carter 8-0-16, Soehnlen 5-4-15, Gibson 3-0-6, Frank 1-0-2, P. Smith 1-0-2. Totals 26-8-62.
East - 0 - 0 - 1 - 2 — 3
Aquinas - 22 - 30 - 6 - 4 — 62
3-pointers: J. Smith, Soehnlen. Total fouls: Aquinas 13-12. Rebounds: East 16, Aquinas 33.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 49, MANCHESTER 42
MANCHESTER (2-12): Rankin 1-0-2, Mayer 1-0-2, Moss 6-3-16, Hite 5-1-12, Petroff 3-4-10. Totals 16-8-42.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (10-5): K. Belden 7-2-16, E. Schmidt 1-0-2, Levengood 1-0-3, Ellerbrock 2-2-8, Buckler 0-1-1, Stevens 2-0-6, Johnson 5-3-13. Totals 18-8-49.
Manchester - 15 - 7 - 11 - 9 — 42
Central Catholic - 5 - 9 - 20 - 15 — 49
3-pointers: Ellerbrock 2, Stevens 2, Levengood, Moss, Hite. Total fouls: Manchester 13-11.
COPLEY 54, GREEN 45
COPLEY: V. McKnight 1-0-2, L. Conzaman 2-0-4, Callaway 6-6-20, Emich 3-2-9, E. McKnight 2-0-4, A. Kerekes 2-3-7, Ayoup 3-2-8. Totals 19-13-54.
GREEN: Kouri 1-0-2, Oddo 8-1-18, Viar 1-0-3, Shaffer 3-2-9, S. Shocklee 3-0-7, Slates 3-0-6, Chmielewski 0-0-0. Totals 19-3-45.
Copley - 10 - 16 - 16 - 12 — 54
Green - 14 - 13 - 6 - 12 — 45
3-pointers: Callaway 2, Emich, Oddo, Viar, Shaffer, S. Shocklee. Total fouls: Green 19-15. Fouled out: Chmielewski, Slates.
TALLMADGE 46, HUDSON 39
TALLMADGE: Gray 4-1-9, Dexter 4-3-11, Pooler 1-0-3, Becks 4-0-12, Zappola 3-0-8, Caruso 0-1-1, Messina 1-0-2. Totals 17-5-46.
HUDSON (7-9): E. Kordos 3-0-8, Rothgerber 2-0-4, Stearns 1-0-2, Sutton 2-0-4, Merrick 3-0-6, M. Kordos 4-0-11, Hileman 0-1-1, E. Henderson 1-0-3. Totals 16-1-39.
Tallmadge - 7 - 21 - 6 - 12 — 46
Hudson - 14 - 7 - 10 - 8 — 39
3-pointers: Becks 4, M. Kordos 3, Zappola 2, E. Kordos 2, Pooler, E. Henderson.
TWINSBURG 48, REVERE 46
REVERE (5-9): Tompkins 1-4-6, J. Schiesswohl 1-0-2, Janke 1-3-5, Lowry 1-2-4, Kelley 5-2-15, Zlojutro 4-2-11, Wojciak 1-0-3. Totals 14-13-46.
TWINSBURG (6-10): Dye 2-0-4, Cellura 7-6-21, Carroll 2-2-7, Carthen 2-3-7, Sweeney 1-2-5, Golphin 1-1, Adick 1-0-3. Totals 15-14-48.
Revere - 13 - 7 - 15 - 11 — 46
Twinsburg - 17 - 11 - 10 - 10 — 48
3-pointers: Kelley 3, Cellura, Carroll, Sweeney, Adick, Zlojutro, Wojciak. Total fouls: Revere 21-15. Rebounds: Twinsburg 35 (Adick 7).
CHIPPEWA 55, STREETSBORO 46
Berkshire Hoopfest
CHIPPEWA (11-3): Rodriguez 6-2-17, Regan 1-1-4, Shiarla 8-3-19, Jundzilo 2-0-4, Ab. Henegar 3-3-11. Totals 20-9-55.
STREETSBORO (9-4): Johnson-Wilson 2-1-6, Taylor 1-0-2, Bedford 4-0-10, Benson 4-4-12, Kassan 1-3-5, Hajec 3-3-11. Totals 15-11-46.
Chippewa - 22 - 8 - 11 - 14 — 55
Streetsboro - 9 - 11 - 20 - 6 — 46
3-pointers: Rodriguez 3, Ab. Henegar 2, Bedford 2, Hajec 2, Regan, Johnson-Wilson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Canton Central Catholic 56, Barberton 35
- Cleveland St. Ignatius 49, North Canton Hoover 42
- Columbus Africentric 64, CVCA 55
- Cuyahoga Falls 66, Canton South 50
- Dover 49, Hudson 46 (OT)
- Lake 83, Aurora 42
- Lake Center Christian 53, East Canton 34
- Massillon 58, Woodridge 47
- North Royalton 51, Garfield 34
- Strongsville 66, University School 56
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56, BARBERTON 35
BARBERTON (0-13): Harper 1-2-4, Smith 3-0-6, Herold 2-0-5, Martin 2-0-6, Jones 2-6-10, Macon 2-0-4. Totals 12-8-35.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7-4): Minnie 1-0-3, DeGraffenried 4-3-11, Ragon 0-1-1, Coney 1-0-2, Rouse 6-0-12, Stewart 1-0-2, Talkington 2-3-7, Johnson 0-3-3, Layman 1-2-4, Vlacovsky 5-0-11. Totals 21-12-56.
Barberton - 14 - 2 - 3 - 16 — 35
CCC - 15 - 9 - 20 - 12 — 56
3-pointers: Martin 2, Minnie, Vlacovsky, Herold. Total fouls: Barberton 15-11. Rebounds: Barberton 31, Central Catholic 18.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC 64, CVCA 55
CVCA: Nuru 2-0-5, Shelby 5-1-11, Fridline 2-0-6, Peterson 9-3-21, Grant 1-0-2, Kopec 1-2-4, Gray 3-0-6. Totals 23-6-55.
AFRICENTRIC (9-3): Fuller 5-4-17, Swain 7-4-18, Johnson 1-0-2, Steele 7-1-15, Cooper-Patton 3-0-8, Wakeel 2-0-4. Totals 25-9-64.
CVCA - 9 - 18 - 14 - 14 — 55
Africentric - 12 - 12 - 19 - 21 — 64
3-pointers: Fuller 3, Cooper-Patton 2, Fridline 2, Nuru. Total fouls: CVCA 13-10.
CUYAHOGA FALLS 66, CANTON SOUTH 50
CANTON SOUTH (6-7): Fitzgibbon 2-0-5, Snyder 1-1-3, Sadler 5-0-13, Simmons 6-3-15, Castle 3-4-10, Hubbard-Wray 1-1-4. Totals 18-9-50.
CUYAHOGA FALLS: Wilkes 3-1-7, Mitchell 5-5-15, Smith 2-2-7, Earl 2-0-5, Austin 11-0-24, Cleveland 1-0-2, Huffman 3-0-6. Totals 27-8-67.
South - 14 - 12 - 12 - 12 — 50
Falls - 14 - 19 - 18 - 15 — 67
3-pointers: Sadler 3, Austin 2, Smith, Earl, Hubbard-Wray. Total fouls: Cuyahoga Falls 11-10.
MASSILLON 58, WOODRIDGE 47
Hoover MLK Classic
WOODRIDGE (6-8): Gaddis 1-0-2, Lehrer 2-0-6, Cooper 3-0-7, Lynch 1-0-2, Snyder 2-0-5, Evans 2-0-4, Duve 3-7-13, Mencer 1-4-6, Helton 1-0-2. Totals 16-11-47.
MASSILLON (6-6): Stitt 2-0-6, C. Knight 5-0-13, Slaughter 2-0-4, Toles 0-2-2, Farrington 7-2-16, G. Knight 1-0-2, Thigpen 6-3-15. Totals 23-7-58.
Woodridge - 15 - 6 - 8 - 18 — 47
Massillon - 12 - 18 - 14 - 14 — 58
3-pointers: Knight 3, Stitt 2, Lehrer 2, Cooper, Snyder. Total fouls: Woodridge 13-11. Fouled out: Helton. Rebounds: Woodridge 26, Massillon 23.
WRESTLING
BILL DIES MEMORIAL
Team Results: 1. Rootstown 236.5; 2. Canton South 171; 3. GlenOak 157; 4. Grafton Midview 144.5; 5. Chippewa 143; 6. Barberton 125; 7. Revere 116.5; 8. Brunswick 100.5; 9. McKinley 94.5; 10. Woodridge 88; 11. (tie) Olmsted Falls 86, Thornville Sheridan 86; 13. Conneaut 81; 14. Firestone 76.5; 15. Cleveland Heights 75; 16. Garaway 74; 17. Copley 71.5; 18. (tie) Green 62.5, Springfield 62.5; 20. Archbishop Hoban 52.5; 21. Manchester 51; 22. Dalton 48; 23. Lyndhurst Brush 47; 24. Norton 45; 25. Wooster 41; 26. Southington Chalker 31; 27. Norwayne 27; 28. Buchtel 26; 29. Garfield 5.
Championships
106: Prosperi (Canton South) pin Skiba (Brunswick), 3:05. 113: Yarbrough (Copley) tech. fall PIerce (Chippewa), 23-8. 120: Miller (Canton South) pin McEwuen (Rootstown), 3:06. 126: Edwards (Rootstown) dec. Conway (Hoban), 7-3. 132: Duncan (Chalker) maj. dec. Rickenbacher (Woodridge), 9-0. 138: Reedy (Sheridan) dec. Bowers (Conneaut), 9-3. 144: Leu (GlenOak) dec. Wise (Rootstown), 4-2 (SV). 150: Anderson (Midview) dec. Russell (Dalton), 5-2. 157: Galemmo (Green) dec. Lahoski (Woodridge), 6-5. 165: Batson (GlenOak) won by injury default over Siders (Dalton). 175: Coontz (Rootstown) maj. dec. Miller (Chippewa), 21-8. 190: Barsic (McKinley) dec. McKenzie (Rootstown), 6-3. 215: Thompson (Cle. Heights) maj. dec. Downs (Garaway), 12-2. 285: Andrews (Barberton) pin Dye (Midview), 0:26.
MAUMEE BAY CLASSIC
Team Results (Top 10): 1. Wadsworth 262.5; 2. Perrysburg 256; 3. Buckeye 183.5; 4. Springboro 163.5; 5. Wauseon 145; 6. Louisville 104.5; 7. Oak Harbor 104; 8. Mount Vernon 103.5; 9. Avon Lake 98; 10. Marysville 96.5.
Local Results: 14. Jackson 78; 15. CVCA 75.5; 16. (tie) Lake 75.5; 18. Medina 74.
Championships
106: Blankenhorn (Mount Vernon) pin Dodd (Perrysburg), 3:05. 113: Limbert (Buckeye) dec. McKinney (Buckeye), 4-0. 120: M. Blaze (Perrysburg) d. Hermes (Edison), 6-2. 126: Mellon (Wadsworth) dec. Twigg (Wauseon), 4-3 (3OT). 132: Joy (Wadsworth) tech. fall Vogus (Monroeville), 21-5. 138: Ginter (Whitmer) dec. Homan (Monroeville), 5-0. 144: Dominique (Archbold) dec. Medina (Edison), 7-1. 150: Denkins (Perrysburg) won by injury default over Hoffarth (Louisville). 157: Earnest (Wadsworth) pin Wood (Perrysburg), 1:18. 165: J. Blaze (Perrysburg) pin Marconi (Avon Lake), 3:37. 175: Takats (Perrysburg) pin Powers (Marysville), 5:25. 190: Ray (Columbian) dec. Ferguson (Oak Hills), 7-0. 215: Johnson (Springboro) dec. Taylor (Mount Vernon), 5-2. 285: Ries (Wadsworth) dec. Allen (Buckeye), 4-3 (UTB).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Brecksville 56, North Royalton 46
Buchtel 81, Firestone 49
Canton South 63, Manchester 38
Cloverleaf 47, Field 42
Copley 62, Highland 61 (OT)
Coventry 55, Springfield 44
East 81, North 25
Ellet 60, Garfield 46
Green 55, Jackson 53
Kent Roosevelt 62, Cuyahoga Falls 51
Lake 73, Perry 36
Medina 67, Euclid 51
Mentor 79, Strongsville 60
Mogadore 60, St. Thomas Aquinas 59
Northwest 72, Orrville 67
Northwestern 62, Rittman 19
Norton 49, Woodridge 45
Ravenna 39, Streetsboro 31
St. Vincent-St. Mary 63, Centerville 59
Smithville 60, Chippewa 39
Solon 68, Brunswick 55
Southeast 59, Rootstown 45
Stow 54, Hudson 36
Walsh Jesuit 71, Mentor Lake Catholic 49
Warren JFK 74, Lake Center Christian 36
STOW 54, HUDSON 36
STOW: Raymond-Smith 3 0-0 6, Marconi 1 0-0 3, Baskerville 8 1-2 19, Pestello 7 0-0 14, Timberlake 3 2-2 10, Boozer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-4 54.
HUDSON: Yli-Junnila 5 0-2 13, Steel 5 0-0 10, Carlton 1 0-0 3, Yanak 1 1-2 3, Brennan 3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 1-4 36.
Stow - 11 - 16 - 9 - 18 — 54
Hudson - 14 - 10 - 8 - 4 — 36
3-Point Goals: Yli-Junnila 3, Baskerville 2, Timberlake 2, Marconi, Brennan, Carlton. Total Fouls: Hud., 10-7.
NORTON 49, WOODRIDGE 45
WOODRIDGE: Snyder 4 1-2 10, Evans 5 0-1 11, Duve 2 5-12 9, Mencer 4 0-0 9, Helton 3 0-0 6, Gaddis 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-15 45.
NORTON: Hoffman 4 4-6 13, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Willig 4 1-4 9, Hunter 2 0-0 4, Goff 2 1-2 5, Dobbins 4 5-6 13. Totals: 18 11-18 49.
Woodridge - 13 - 19 - 8 - 5 — 45
Norton - 9 - 13 - 19 - 8 — 49
3-Point Goals: Snyder, Evans, Lewis, Mencer, Hoffman. Total Fouls: Woo., 14-12.
WALSH JESUIT 71, MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC 49
MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC (7-4, 0-1): Russell 4 2-2 13, Brandt 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 7 0-0 15, Nimmo 2 0-0 4, Sims 4 0-0 9, Costic 0 1-2 1, Wimbs 0 2-2 2, Pellecchia 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 5-6 49.
WALSH JESUIT (8-3, 1-0): Bell 4 0-0 9, Tomlinson 2 0-0 4, McFarren 1 0-0 2, Matta 2 5-7 9, Rivers 5 1-2 11, Halligan 8 3-3 21, Spicer 5 0-0 12, Mitchell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 7-12 71.
MLC - 12 - 18 - 9 - 10 — 49
Walsh - 22 - 9 - 21 - 19 — 71
3-Point Goals : Russell 3, Halligan 2, Spicer 2, Fitzgerald, Sims, Bell, Mitchell. Total Fouls : MLC, 12-11.
EAST 81, NORTH 25
NORTH: Kent 6 0-0 15, Barkley 1 0-2 3, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Ingol 2 1-1 5, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-3 25.
EAST: Holley 3 4-4 10, Woodall 2 0-0 4, Kelley 3 0-0 7, Sowell 8 0-0 16, Tyler 2 0-0 5, Thomas 3 0-0 6, Moreland 0 0-0 0, Sales 4 0-0 8, Ellen 2 0-0 5, Cambell 3 0-0 8, Darisaw 2 1-2 5, Shufford 3 1-2 7. Totals: 35 6-8 81.
North - 13 - 2 - 5 - 5 — 25
East - 22 - 31 - 14 - 14 — 81
3-Point Goals: Kent 3, Cambell 2, Barkley, Kelley, Tyler, Ellen. Total Fouls: East, 9-7.
ELLET 60, GARFIELD 46
GARFIELD (4-6, 2-4) : Turner 3-3-9, Vaughn 6-2-16, Rosenthal 2-0-4, Wilson 1-1-3, Matthews 2-0-6, Barry 3-0-6, Nurse-Stancil 1-0-2. Totals: 18-6-46.
ELLET (5-8, 4-3): Ingham 4-2-13, Merring 5-4-19, Lewis 0-1-1, Moledor 4-3-11, King 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-3, Harper 0-1-1, Knowles 3-3-9. Totals: 18-14-60.
Garfield - 11 - 19 - 4 - 12 — 46
Ellet - 11 - 15 - 19 - 15 — 60
3-Point Goals : Merring 5, Ingham 3, Vaughn 2, Matthews 2, King, Brown. Total Fouls : Gar., 15-14. Rebounds : Gar., 34 (Vaughn 7); Ell., 42 (Knowles 11).
COPLEY 62, HIGHLAND 61 (OT)
COPLEY (6-5, 5-2) : Firestine 0 1-6 1, Hood 7 2-4 17, Wininger 7 3-4 20, Carrillo 2 2-2 6, Edinburgh 6 2-2 14, Labocki 1 0-0 2, Stanford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 10-18 62.
HIGHLAND (7-5, 4-3) : Chapman 2 0-2 4, Sooy 1 0-4 2, Radigan 9 1-2 22, Winston 1 6-6 9, Albright 4 5-7 14, Butcher 3 0-0 9, Kraus 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 12-21 61.
Copley - 10 - 7 - 8 - 28 - 9 — 62
Highland - 8 - 10 - 20 - 15 - 8 — 61
3-Point Goals : Wininger 3, Radigan 3, Butcher 3, Hood, Winston.
MOGADORE 60, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 59
MOGADORE (11-2, 4-1): Lehner 1 1-1 3, Pendergast 2 0-0 5, Coffman 0 1-3 1, Miller 6 0-0 14, Butler 6 0-2 18, Davis 5 0-0 10, Stephenson 3 1-4 7. Totals: 24 3-10 60.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (7-5, 4-1): Leishman 4 0-0 8, Kelley 2 0-0 4, Jeter 4 0-0 9, Culler 3 0-0 7, Grogan 1 0-0 3, Freeman 1 2-2 4, Kimbrough 8 2-2 18. Totals: 26 4-4 59.
Mogadore - 15 - 11 - 17 - 17 — 60
Aquinas - 17 - 14 - 20 - 8 — 59
3-Point Goals: Butler 6, Miller 2, Culler, Pendergast, Jeter, Grogan.
GREEN 55, JACKSON 53
JACKSON (8-4, 5-2): Finefrock 6 0-0 18, Fuline 5 0-0 11, Monterrubio 3 1-1 8, Woolbert 3 2-3 8, Bossart 2 2-3 7, Weekley 0 1-2 1. Totals 19-38 6-9 53.
GREEN (9-3, 4-3): Danner 5 1-3 16, Taylor 4 3-4 12, Rollyson 4 2-3 11, Bundalo 4 2-2 10, Bitong 2 0-2 5, Pine 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19-48 9-16 55.
Jackson - 10 - 11 - 11 - 21 — 53
Green - 17 - 11 - 16 - 11 — 55
3-Point Goals: Finefrock 6, Danner 5, Rollyson, Bitong, Taylor, Bossart, Fuline, Monterrubio. Total fouls: Green 17-16. Fouled out: Rollyson. Rebounds: Jackson 22 (Bossart 7), Green 25 Taylor 6. Turnovers: Jackson 12-8.
LAKE 73, PERRY 36
PERRY (2-9, 0-7) : Brown 4 1-2 9, Basham 2 0-0 4, Wolf 3 0-0 7, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Walker 2 0-0 4, Wengerd 1 0-0 3, Perry 1 1-2 3, Daugherty 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 2-4 36.
LAKE (7-6, 5-2) : Maricocchi 1 1-2 3, Brown 3 0-0 6, Collins 2 0-0 4, Marshall 1 0-0 3, Casenhiser 19 5-5 45, Geyer 1 0-0 2, Swope 1 1-2 3, Herrick 2 0-0 4, Gullett 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 7-9 73.
Perry - 5 - 9 - 13 - 9 — 36
Lake - 25 - 14 - 25 - 9 — 73
3-Point Goals : Casenhiser 2, Marshall, Gullett, Wolf, Wengerd. Fouls : Lake 11-9.
CANTON SOUTH 63, MANCHESTER 38
CANTON SOUTH (6-6, 5-3) : Fitzgibbon 3 1-2 7, Snyder 5 0-0 12, Sadler 3 0-0 8, Simmons 2 0-1 4, Castle 10 1-1 21, Hubbard-Wray 2 0-0 6, Booker 2 1-1 5. Totals: 27 3-5 63.
MANCHESTER: Haney 1 4-6 6, Galloway 1 0-0 2, Sensius 2 3-4 8, Isokov 1 2-2 4, Carr 1 0-0 2, I. Galloway 1 1-2 3, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Vepport 2 0-4 5. Totals: 12 10-18 38.
Canton South - 15 - 12 - 22 - 14 — 63
Manchester - 4 - 12 - 11 - 11 — 38
3-Point Goals : Snyder 2, Sadler 2, Hubbard-Wray 2, Johnson 2, Vepport, Sensius. Fouls : CS, 15-5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Solon 61, Brunswick 49
BOYS BOWLING
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 2,225, GARFIELD 1,664
(At Stonehedge Family Entertainment, Akron)
High Games: Quintana (G) 178; Fabish (H) 214. High Series : Quintana (G) 300; Fabish (H) 416.
Records: Archbishop Hoban 6-2.
WOODRIDGE 2,127, CLOVERLEAF 1,956
(At Strikes and Spares Lanes, Lodi)
High Games : Bergdorf (W) 234. High Series : Bergdorf (W) 405.
Records : Woodridge 5-4, 1-0.
LAKE 2,679, PERRY 2,607
High Games: Ault (L) 239. High Series : Abbott (L) 430.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 2,467, CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2,460
Two-game matches: LCC 1,822 (Stirewalt 219-201, Grabowski 237-144, Wyder 176-168, Yoder 182-160, Eby 191, Roberts 144); CCC 1,787 (P.Yingling 237-167, L.Gawlak 215-170, Sieber 194-192, B.Gawlak 152-177, Short 124-159). Baker System matches: CCC 156-148, CCC 154-138, CCC 204-125, LCC 234-159.
Records: Lake Central Christian 5-6; Canton Central Catholic 0-12.
GIRLS BOWLING
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 2,222, GARFIELD 1,438
(At Stonehedge Family Entertainment, Akron)
High Games: Evans (G) 149; Jones (H) 225. High Series : Inch (G) 224; Jones (H) 404.
Records : Archbishop Hoban 8-0.
CLOVERLEAF 1,938, WOODRIDGE 1,646
(At Strikes and Spares Lanes, Lodi)
High Games : Porter (W) 164. High Series : Schoolcraft (W) 311.
Records : Woodridge 1-7, 0-1.
PERRY 2,371, LAKE 2,370
High Games: King (P) 184; Cunningham (L) 227. High Series: Thomas (P) 356; Cunningham (L) 442.
Records: Perry 8-3, 6-1.
CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1,879, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 1,749
Two-game matches: LCC 1,391 (Zink 163-182, Spickard 161-128, Woodberry 137-134, Griffith 137, Wiff 127, Eby 124, Lane 98); CCC 1,462 (A. Vargo 209-157, Colucy 172-191, B. Vargo 124-156, Palaski 127-107, Jenkins 113, Montgomery 106). Baker System matches: CCC 157-137, CCC 131-115, CCC 129-106 .
Records: Lake Center Christian 3-8; Canton Central Catholic 8-4.
BOYS SWIMMING
GREEN 130, LAKE 25
200-yard medley relay: Green (Sumption, Schweikert, Carr, Bowman) 1:46.00. 200 freestyle: Schweikert (G) 2:04.65. 200 IM: Doerrer (G) 2:09.53. 50 free: Blawas (L) 22.71. 100 butterfly: Carr (G) 58.43. 100 freestyle: Sumption (G) 51.37. 500 freestyle: Doerrer (G) 5:04.19. 200 freestyle relay: Green (Bowman, Schweikert, McMillen, Doerrer) 1:37.50. 100 backstroke: Sumption (G) 1:02.22. 100 breaststroke: Schweikert (G) 1:05.55. 400 freestyle relay: Green (Carr, Fisk, O’Brien, Sumption) 3:40.35.
CVCA 90, ORRVILLE 15
200-yard medley relay: 1. CVCA (Campbell, Bucciarelli, N. Mitchell, L. Kolb) 2:03.22. 200 freestyle: 1. L.Kolb (CVCA) 2:07.09. 200 individual medley: 1. Durstine (Smithville) 2:18.08. 50 freestyle: 1. Bucciarelli (CVCA) 26.23. 100 butterfly: 1. N.Mitchell (CVCA) 1:04.42. 100 freestyle: 1. Durstine (Smithville) 55.64. 500 freestyle: 1. L.Kolb (CVCA) 5:48.18. 200 freestyle relay: 1. CVCA (Slabaugh, Bucciarelli, Sawyer, L.Kolb) 1:51.66. 100 backstroke: 1. N.Mitchell (CVCA) 1:04.72. 100 breaststroke: 1. Michaels (Dalton) 1:11.27. 400 freestyle relay— 1. CVCA (Hallsten, Geiger, N.Kolb, N.Mitchell) 4:33.08. Diving: 1. Slabaugh (CVCA) 206.18.
Records: CVCA 2-2.
GIRLS SWIMMING
GREEN 125, LAKE 44
200-yard medley relay: Green (Shroyer, Angerstein, Elgin, Beasley) 1:58.94. 200 freestyle: Angerstein (G) 2:10.02. 200 IM: Peterson (G) 2:20.36. 50 free: Elgin (G) 24.89. 100 butterfly: Elgin (G) 1:00.87. 100 freestyle: Swartzwelder (G) 57.68. 500 freestyle: Edwards (G) 5:52.56. 200 freestyle relay: Green (Scheibelhoffer, Edwards, Swartzwelder, Peterson) 1:45.16. 100 backstroke: Shroyer (G) 1:08.64. 100 breaststroke: Angerstein (G) 1:17.98. 400 freestyle relay: Green (Kljaic, Bittner, Edwards, Scheibelhoffer) 4:01.50.
CVCA 101, ORRVILLE 48
200-yard medley relay: 1. CVCA (Gray, Lieser, Garey, Parmenter) 2:07.68. 200 freestyle: 1. Shanor (CVCA) 2:15.91. 200 individual medleY: 1. Lieser (CVCA) 2:35.83. 50 freestyle: 1. Garey (CVCA) 26.86. 100 butterfly: 1. Daugherty (Orrville) 1:11.37. 100 freestyl: 1. Batchlet (Orrville) 1:00.39. 500 freestyle: 1. Daugherty (Orrville) 5:52.03. 200 freestyle relay: 1. CVCA (Lieser, Garey, Shanor, Parmenter) 1:51.49. 100 backstroke: 1. Gray (CVCA) 1:13.40. 100 breaststroke: 1. Batchlet (Orrville) 1:18.59. 400 freestyle relay: 1. CVCA (Shanor, Gray, Bloom, Kafantaris) 4:33.93. Diving: 1. McFadden (CVCA) 157.65.
Records: CVCA 2-2.
WRESTLING
MAUMEE BAY
(At Oregon Clay High School)
Team Standings : 1. Perrysburg 218; 2. Wadsworth; 3. Buckeye 146.5; 4. Wauseon 131; 5. Springboro 113.5; 6. Mt. Vernon 97.5; 7. Monroeville 88.5; 8. Louisville 87.5; 9. Oak Harbor 83, 10. (tie) Avon Lake 82, Marysville 82; 14. Jackson 68; 15. Lake 67.5; 19. Medina 59.5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Chippewa 64, Norwayne 41
- Ellet 58, Buchtel 16
- Firestone 74, East 7
- Norton 49, Woodridge 34
- Springfield 54, Coventry 40
- Streetsboro 55, Ravenna 13
ELLET 58, BUCHTEL 16
BUCHTEL: Golden 2-0-4, Parmer 2-0-4, Cherry 2-1-6, Valentine 1-0-2, Rankin 0-0-0. Totals: 7 1-5 16.
ELLET (12-3, 8-0): Wenzel 7-3-17, Holmes 7-0-14, Knight 5-1-11, Moore 3-2-8, Shaw 2-0-4, Tavares 1-0-2, Knaff 1-0-2. Totals: 26 6-8 58.
Buchtel - 1 - 5 - 6 - 4 — 16
Ellet - 24 - 13 - 15 - 6 — 58
3-pointers : Cherry. Total Fouls: Ell., 13-12. Rebounds: Buc., 12 (Valentine 8); Ell., 39 (Knight 7).
FIRESTONE 74, EAST 7
FIRESTONE: Rosenthal 1-0-2, McCarty 4-0-8, Ali.Williams 1-0-2, Whiting 2-3-7, Aly.Williams 2-0-4, Stallworth 1-0-2, Mullins 21-7-49. Totals: 32 10-17 74.
EAST : Goldman 0-2-2, Zee 1-0-2, Bowen 1-0-3, Room 0-0-0, Travis 0-0-0. Totals: 2 2-2 7.
Firestone - 32 - 16 - 13 - 13 — 74
East - 0 - 4 - 0 - 3 — 7
3-pointers : Bowen.
SPRINGFIELD 54, COVENTRY 40
SPRINGFIELD (4-10, 2-7): B.Ruggiero 2-0-4, Kendall 1-0-2, Frient 0-1-1, Gaspar 2-2-6, Wilderman 4-7-18, D.Ruggiero 1-1-3, Hillyard 8-0-20. Totals: 18-11-54.
COVENTRY (2-13, 2-7): Dimeff 2-2-7, Munn 1-0-2, K.Baird 1-0-2, Burkhart 6-1-13, Wolfe 5-4-16. Totals 15-7-40.
Springfield - 12 - 15 - 14 - 12 — 54
Coventry - 8 - 8 - 12 - 12 — 40
3-pointers : Hillyard 4, Wilderman 3, Wolfe 2, Dimeff. Total Fouls: Cov., 18-17. Rebounds: Spr., 36 (Hillyard 10); Cov., 30. Turnovers : Cov., 14-13.
NORTON 49, WOODRIDGE 34
WOODRIDGE (11-3, 7-2): Mayner 2-0-4, Rorrer 2-0-4, Woods 2-3-7, Hoover 3-2-9, Martin 0-1-1, Mencer 3-0-8. Totals: 12-6-34.
NORTON (9-6, 8-1): Graham 0-2-2, Acord 5-2-12, Dobbins 2-0-4, Kropp 4-4-15, Hallett 6-4-16. Totals: 17-12-49.
Woodridge - 13 - 1 - 12 - 8 — 34
Norton - 19 - 8 - 9 - 13 — 49
3-pointers : Kropp 3, Mencer 2, Hoover. Rebounds : Woo., 19; Nor., 26 (Dobbins 8).
STREETSBORO 55, RAVENNA 13
STREETSBORO (9-3, 7-1) : Johnson-Wilson 3 0-0 6, Tiller 2 0-0 5, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Abbuhl 2 0-0 5, Lilly 1 0-0 2, Bedford 2 2-2 7, Benson 8 3-4 19, Barsal 4 0-0 8, Hajec 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 6-8 55.
RAVENNA (3-10, 1-9): Kainrad 1 0-0 2, Carney 0 1-4 1, Laudato 1 2-2 4, Sandifer 1 0-0 2, Farris 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-6 13.
Streetsboro - 27 - 14 - 10 - 4 — 55
Ravenna - 2 - 1 - 2 - 8 — 13
3-pointers : Bedford, Tiller, Abbuhl.
WRESTLING
LAKE 49, GLENOAK 22
106: Clemens (L) pin Albert. 113 : Alexander (GO) pin Schrock. 120 : Beard (L) maj. dec. Wines, 15-2. 126 : Whitacre (L) pin McDavid. 132 : Greathouse (L) pin Peeler. 138 : Harris (L) dec. Fichter, 3-2. 144 : Leu (GO) pin Greeno. 150 : Jordan (L) pin Jeffries. 157 : Caspersen (L) pin porter. 165 : Wagner (GO) pin Kautzman. 175 : Batson (GO) maj. dec. Baluch, 13-1. 190 : Carson (L) dec. Rulewicz, 10-7. 215 : Sponseller (L) dec. Magueyal, 5-3. 285 : Miller (L) pin Maurer.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Canton McKinley 66, North Canton Hoover 45
- Carrollton 61, Alliance 58
- Cloverleaf 42, Field 36
- Copley 55, Tallmadge 39
- Cuyahoga Falls 49, Barberton 43
- Fairless 53, Manchester 28
- Highland 49, Aurora 29
- Jackson 31, Green 29
- Lake 57, Perry 42
- Massillon 55, Austintown Fitch 52
- Mentor 59, Hudson 47
- Northwest 60, Tuslaw 38
- Revere 44, Kent Roosevelt 42
- Rocky River Magnificat 41, St. Vincent-St. Mary 39
- Rootstown 67, Mogadore 48
- Stow 47, Twinsburg 23
- Triway 58, Orrville 48
- Wadsworth 63, North Royalton 23
- Walsh Jesuit 76, Chardon NDCL 45
COPLEY 55, TALLMADGE 39
COPLEY: V. McKnight 1-0-2, Callaway 7-2-17, Emich 2-1-5, E. McKnight 1-0-2, E. Kerekes 1-0-3, A. Kerekes 8-0-17, Ayoup 4-0-8. Totals 24-4-55.
TALLMADGE: Gray 3-0-9, Dexter 4-4-12, Becks 2-2-7, Zappola 0-4-4, Caruso 2-1-7. Totals 11-11-39.
Copley - 15 - 12 - 17 - 11 — 55
Tallmadge - 8 - 17 - 11 - 3 — 39
3-pointers: Gray 3, Caruso 2, Callaway, E. Kerekes, A. Kerekes, Becks.
HIGHLAND 49, AURORA 29
HIGHLAND: Morgan 5-2-14, VanKirk 4-9-17, Weber 0-2-2, E. Miller 2-2-6, G. Madison 1-0-2, Tessena 4-0-8. Totals 16-15-49.
AURORA: Stask 2-2-8, Ries 1-0-2, Barbour 2-0-4, Miller 2-0-4, Pierce 2-0-5, Unverferth 3-0-6. Totals 12-2-29.
Highland - 17 - 9 - 10 - 13 — 49
Aurora - 10 - 9 - 2 - 8 — 29
3-pointers: Morgan 2, Stask 2, Pierce. Total Fouls: Highland 13-11.
MENTOR 59, HUDSON 47
HUDSON (7-8): E. Kordos 3-1-9, Rothgerber 2-0-4, Stearns 2-3-7, Lightner 2-0-4, Sutton 0-1-1, A. Henderson1-2-4, Merrick 5-1-11, Hileman 2-0-4, E. Henderson 1-0-3. Totals 18-8-47.
MENTOR: Chicone 7-6-23, Stuffer 1-0-2, Cindrill 2-0-4, Maxwell 6-2-14, Rodriguez 3-0-7, Watson 1-0-2, Kaz 3-1-7. Totals 23-9-59.
Hudson - 14 - 15 - 10 - 8 — 47
Mentor - 15 - 18 - 14 - 12 — 59
3-pointers: Chicone 3, E. Kordos 2, Rodriguez, E. Henderson.
REVERE 44, KENT ROOSEVELT 42
REVERE: M. Tompkins 2-1-5, J. Schiesswohl 2-1-5, Janke 3-3-11, Kelley 5-0-13, Zlojutro 1-0-3, Wojciak 1-0-2, L. Tompkins 2-1-5. Totals 16-6-44.
ROOSEVELT: Nash 3-0-8, Crockett 2-1-7, Wilson 1-0-3, Dunlap 4-2-10, C. VanDamme 1-2-4, Moxley 3-0-6, Taylor 2-0-4. Totals 16-5-42.
Revere - 9 - 10 - 12 - 13 — 44
Roosevelt - 13 - 9 - 14 - 6 — 42
3-pointers: Kelley 3, Janke 2, Nash 2, Crockett 2, Zlojutro, Wilson. Total Fouls: Revere 14-11. Rebounds: Revere 25 (M. Tompkins 7), Roosevelt 29 (C. VanDamme 7).
STOW 47, TWINSBURG 23
STOW: Ray 1-0-3, Young 2-0-5, Ka. Dodds 5-4-14, Fischer 1-0-3, Frailey 1-0-3, Croyle 3-9-15, Ke. Dodds 2-0-4. Totals 15-13-47.
TWINSBURG: Dye 2-0-5, K. Cellura 4-0-8, Carroll 1-1-4, Sweaney 1-0-2, Aficionado 0-1-1, Carthen 1-0-3. Totals 9-2-23.
Stow - 8 - 19 - 5 - 15 — 47
Twinsburg - 7 - 2 - 7 - 7 — 23
3-pointers: Ray, Young, Fischer, Frailey, Dye, Carroll, Carthen.
WADSWORTH 63, NORTH ROYALTON 23
ROYALTON: Kraus 0-1-1, Mudry 1-0-2, O'Callahan 1-0-3, Gambino 5-2-12, Koetter 1-3-5. Totals 8-6-23.
WADSWORTH: Nagel 2-1-5, Crookston 1-0-2, Decker 1-1-3, Pinkerton 5-0-12, Roberts 1-0-2, Baughman 6-0-14, Zuro 2-0-4, Manfull 2-0-4, Wilson 3-1-7, Schtucka 2-2-6, Simpson 2-0-4. Totals 26-7-63.
Royalton - 5 - 9 - 5 - 4 — 23
Wadsworth - 16 - 15 - 17 - 15 — 63
3-pointers: Pinkerton 2, Baughman 2, O’Callahan. Rebounds: North Royalton 25 (Koetter 5), Wadsworth 31 (Wilson 6).
FAIRLESS 53, MANCHESTER 28
FAIRLESS (6-7, 3-6): S. Snavely 2-0-4, Steele 7-2-19, Eberly 0-1-1, E. Cox 2-0-5, Ashton 8-3-21, A. Cox 1-0-3. Totals 20-6-53.
MANCHESTER (2-11, 1-8): Rankin 1-0-3, Mayer 2-2-6, Moss 3-0-6, Wayman 0-1-1, Petroff 5-2-12. Totals 11-5-28.
Fairless - 15 - 11 - 18 - 9 — 53
Manchester - 8 - 5 - 8 - 7 — 28
3-pointers: Steele 3, Ashton 2, E. Cox, A. Cox, Rankin. Total Fouls: Fairless 12-7.
ROOTSTOWN 67, MOGADORE 48
ROOTSTOWN (12-1, 5-0): McColloch 3-2-9, White 2-5-9, L. Smith 2-0-5, Plecko 2-2-6, Kline 1-0-2, P. Smith 2-3-8, Brookl. McIntyre 5-2-12, Nichols 1-0-2, Lough 6-2-14. Totals 24-16-67.
MOGADORE (8-5, 2-3): J. Tompkins 1-3-5, Whitehead 2-3-7, Morris 1-0-2, Lawrentz 1-3-5, Brook. McIntyre 6-5-20, A. Tompkins 2-2-6, Kidd 0-3-3. Totals 13-19-48.
Rootstown - 15 - 13 - 17 - 22 — 67
Mogadore - 9 - 13 - 9 - 17 — 48
3-pointers: Brook. McIntyre 3, McColloch, L. Smith, P. Smith. Total Fouls: Rootstown 24-22. Rebounds: Rootstown 39 (Lough 16), Mogadore 30 (A. Tompkins 7).
NORTHWEST 60, TUSLAW 38
TUSLAW (6-7): Rowbotham 4-2-12, Mizeres 3-0-8, Dulkowski 2-1-5, McCabe 5-3-13. Totals 14-6-38.
NORTHWEST (11-2): Cudnik 13-2-29, Stark 1-0-2, Donaldson 1-0-2, Kaufman 1-0-2, Kuhn 1-0-2, Carmany 1-0-3, Lower 3-0-6, Bottomley 6-2-14. Totals 27-4-60.
Tuslaw - 13 - 8 - 5 - 12 — 38
Northwest - 9 - 9 - 30 - 12 — 60
3-pointers: Rowbotham 2, Mizeres 2, Cudnik, Carmany. Total Fouls: Northwest 11-10.
LAKE 57, PERRY 42
PERRY (3-9, 2-6): Mad. Knop 1-0-2, Pireu 3-4-11, Takacs 3-0-6, Minor 3-0-8, Kleve 3-9-15. Totals 13-13-42.
LAKE (9-4, 4-3): Anderson 4-1-10, Marshall 5-2-14, Walker 3-0-6, Johnson 1-8-10, Croyle 2-3-7, A. Horning 4-0-10. Totals 19-14-57.
Perry - 7 - 11 - 13 - 11 — 42
Lake - 11 - 14 - 17 - 15 — 57
3-pointers: Marshall 2, A. Horning 2, Minor 2, Anderson, Pireu. Total Fouls: Perry 20-14. Fouled Out: Minor. Rebounds: Perry 23 (Pireu 7, Takacs 7), Lake 26 (Johnson 16).
BOYS BOWLING
ELLET 2,277, FIRESTONE 1,746
Records: Ellet 5-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Archbishop Hoban 51, Lake 45
- Buchtel 70, Garfield 42
- Canton Central Catholic 61, Northwest 44
- Copley 57, Tallmadge 51
- Coventry 62, Woodridge 59
- Cuyahoga Falls 38, Barberton 34
- CVCA 82, Orrville 41
- East 69, Ellet 29
- Field 58, Springfield 44
- Firestone 62, North 30
- GlenOak 43, Green 40
- Highland 63, Aurora 39
- Jackson 63, Canton McKinley 59
- Mogadore 65, Rittman 33
- North Canton Hoover 74, Perry 53
- Revere 58, Kent Roosevelt 48
- Rootstown 61, Youngstown Academy for Urban Scholars 37
- Shelby 78, Wooster 63
- Stow 44, Twinsburg 37
- Streetsboro 55, Norton 39
- West Branch 60, Salem 47
EAST 69, ELLET 29
ELLET (4-7, 3-2): Ingham 2-2-7, Merring 3-4-10, Moledor 0-1-1, Hosey 1-0-2, King 1-0-2, McCoy 1-0-3, Brown 0-1-1, Harper 0-1-1, Knowles 1-0-2. Totals 9-9-29.
EAST (9-2, 3-1): Holley 2-0-4, Woodall 5-2-12, Kelley 2-1-5, Sowell 7-5-21, Sales 6-0-17, Darisaw 2-0-4, Shufford 3-0-6. Totals 27-8-69.
Ellet - 5 - 8 - 7 - 9 — 29
East - 7 - 32 - 19 - 11 — 69
3-pointers: Sales 5, Sowell 2, Ingham, McCoy. Total Fouls: East 18-10. Technicals: Ellet coach.
FIRESTONE 62, NORTH 30
FIRESTONE: Potts 1-0-3, Hubbard 4-0-8, Denefield 2-0-4, Dampier 0-2-2, White 3-4-10, Benford 3-1-7, Dortch 1-0-2, Rookard 5-0-11, Kennerly 4-0-11, Yates 1-0-2, Miller 1-0-2. Totals 25-7-62.
NORTH: Kent 3-2-9, Htoo 1-0-2, Barkley 4-0-8, Johnson 1-0-2, Coleman 2-1-5, Ingol 0-4-4. Totals 11-7-30.
Firestone - 19 - 23 - 18 - 2 — 62
North - 6 - 8 - 6 - 10 — 30
3-pointers: Kennerly 3, Rookard, Hubbard, Kent.
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 51, LAKE 45
LAKE (6-6): Maricocchi 2-0-4, Brown 3-0-6, Gullett 1-0-2, Collins 4-0-8, Casenhiser 8-2-20, Coffield 2-0-4, Swope 0-1-1. Totals 20-3-45.
HOBAN (10-1): Nichols 9-10-28, Scott Jr. 5-2-14, Hardman 1-0-3, Vowles 1-0-3, Griffith 1-0-3. Totals 17-12-51.
Lake - 12 - 16 - 9 - 8 — 45
Hoban - 6 - 14 - 11 - 20 — 51
3-pointers: Scott Jr. 2, Casenhiser 2, Hardman, Vowles, Griffith. Total Fouls: 15-15.
COPLEY 57, TALLMADGE 51
COPLEY (5-4, 4-2): Firestine 2-0-5, Hood 4-2-11, Wininger 2-6-11, Carrillo 1-1-3, Edinburgh 2-6-10, Packs 3-0-6, Lobocki 2-0-4, Stanford 3-0-7. Totals 18-15-57.
TALLMADGE (5-5, 2-3): Hurst 2-3-8, Dixon 6-1-13, Davis 7-1-21, Riefsnyder 2-0-5, Jascoe 1-0-2, Rusinko 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-51.
Copley - 10 - 13 - 18 - 16 — 57
Tallmadge - 7 - 12 - 10 - 22 — 51
3-pointers: Davis 4, Firestine, Hood, Wininger, Hurst, Riefsnyder.
HIGHLAND 63, AURORA 39
HIGHLAND (7-4, 4-2): Chapman 3-1-7, Conrad 1-0-2, Sooy 1-0-3, Radigan 8-1-19, Winston 2-2-6, Albright 7-0-14, Butcher 3-0-8, Kraus 1-0-2, Zeiger 1-0-2. Totals 27-4-63.
AURORA: Greenwood 4-5-14, Panneth 1-0-3, Habbyshaw 2-0-5, Anzells 3-0-6, Lukasik 1-0-2, Trivisonno 1-2-4, Czerwinsk 0-1-1, Machado 2-0-4. Totals 14-8-39.
Highland - 13 - 11 - 19 - 20 — 63
Aurora - 3 - 16 - 9 - 11 — 39
3-pointers: Radigan 2, Butcher 2, Sooy, Greenwood, Panneth, Habbyshaw. Total Fouls: Highland 9-8.
STOW 44, TWINSBURG 37
STOW (8-2): Raymond-Smith 2-10-14, Baskerville 2-2-6, Pestello 8-2-18, Timberlake 2-0-6, Boozer 0-0-0. Totals 14-14-44.
TWINSBURG: Patton 2-0-4, Hill 4-2-14, Patterson 2-0-4, Burge 1-0-2, WIlkerson 2-0-6, A. Williams 2-0-4, Nimmer 1-0-3. Totals 14-2-37.
Stow - 10 - 8 - 12 - 14 — 44
Twinsburg - 11 - 8 - 4 - 14 — 37
3-pointers: Hill 4, Timberlake 2, Wilkerson 2, Nimmer. Total Fouls: Twinsburg 13-4.
COVENTRY 62, WOODRIDGE 59
COVENTRY: Dinan 7-3-19, Juersivich 2-2-7, Austin 2-2-6, Keenan 2-1-5, Clark 6-1-14, Edward 1-1-3, Wilcox 4-0-8. Totals 24-10-62.
WOODRIDGE: Gaddis 0-1-1, Lehrer 4-0-10, Lynch 1-0-2, Snyder 3-5-12, Evans 4-5-13, Duve 4-4-12, Blower 0-1-1, Mencer 2-0-4, Helton 2-0-4. Totals 20-16-59.
Coventry - 18 - 11 - 12 - 21 — 62
Woodridge - 12 - 17 - 17 - 13 — 59
3-pointers: Dinan 2, Lehrer 2, Juersivich, Clark, Snyder.
CVCA 82, ORRVILLE 41
ORRVILLE (3-8, 2-4): Smiley 2-2-6, Besancon 1-0-3, Allen 7-8-25, Schroer 1-0-2, Winston 0-2-2, Malcuit 1-1-3. Totals 12-13-41.
CVCA: Nuru 1-0-2, Shelby 2-2-7, R. Levak 1-0-2, Fridline 7-0-20, Casalinova 1-0-2, Peterson 16-2-37, Grant 4-0-8, Owens 0-2-2, Price 1-0-2. Totals 33-6-82.
Orrville - 17 - 12 - 6 - 6 — 41
CVCA - 24 - 28 - 23 - 7 — 82
3-pointers: Fridline 6, Peterson 3, Allen 3, Shelby, Besancon. Total Fouls: CVCA 17-10.
FIELD 58, SPRINGFIELD 44
FIELD (2-10): Baumberger 7-7-24, Eader 2-1-5, Smith 2-4-8, Dixon 3-1-7, Crawford 2-3-8, Stayer 2-2-6. Totals 18-18-58.
SPRINGFIELD: Eckenrode 4-1-11, Stevens 5-2-13, Hahn 1-1-3, Farmer 1-2-4, Siegferth 2-0-6, Gaspar 3-1-7. Totals 16-7-44.
Field - 8 - 16 - 18 - 16 — 58
Springfield - 7 - 11 - 12 - 14 — 44
3-pointers: Baumberger 3, Eckenrode 2, Siegferth 2, Crawford, Stevens. Total Fouls: Springfield 19-14. Rebounds: Field 38 (Smith 10), Springfield 18 (Stevens 7).
GLENOAK 43, GREEN 40
GLENOAK (11-2, 4-2): Lipkins 8-3-21, Zerger 2-2-7, McElroy 2-0-4, Scott 1-1-4, Broom 2-0-4, Davis 1-0-2, Robinson 0-1-1. Totals 16-7-43.
GREEN (8-3, 3-3): Rollyson 7-1-16, Danner 4-0-10, Taylor 2-1-5, Bundalo 2-0-4, Pine 1-1-3, Jansen 1-0-2. Totals 17-3-40.
GlenOak - 10 - 13 - 10 - 10 — 43
Green - 10 - 9 - 16 - 5 — 40
3-pointers: Lipkins 2, Danner 2, Zerger, Scott, Rollyson. Total Fouls: Green 14-13.
MOGADORE 65, RITTMAN 33
RITTMAN (1-10): Mutters 3-1-7, Sonego 3-1-7, Raber 3-5-11, Miller 2-0-4, Carr 2-0-4. Totals 13-7-33.
MOGADORE (10-2): Lehner 4-2-10, Pendergast 1-0-3, Westfall 1-0-3, Coffman 4-0-8, Miller 7-2-20, Butler 3-0-8, Graham 1-0-2, Davis 2-3-7, Stephenson 2-0-4. Totals 25-7-65.
Rittman - 7 - 7 - 11 - 8 — 33
Mogadore - 21 - 23 - 16 - 5 — 65
3-pointers: Miller 4, Butler 2, Pendergast, Westfall.
ROOTSTOWN 61, YOUNG. ACADEMY FOR URBAN SCHOLARS 37
URBAN SCHOLARS: Nickerson 6-2-16, Taylor 2-0-4, Dawson 3-0-6, Hunter 3-0-6, Brown 1-0-2, Herring 1-0-3. Totals 16-2-37.
ROOTSTOWN: Lisi 4-0-8, Postlethwait 1-2-4, Mahone 5-4-14, Piscitani 7-0-15, Weaver 1-3-5, Weese 1-0-2, White 0-1-1, Fillmore 4-2-12. Totals 23-12-61.
YAUS - 15 - 4 - 11 - 7 — 37
Rootstown - 20 - 16 - 13 - 12 — 61
3-pointers: Fillmore 2, Nickerson 2, Piscatani, Herring. Rebounds: YAUS 36, Rootstown 36.
STREETSBORO 55, NORTON 39
NORTON (6-5, 4-3): T. Hoffman 1-0-3, Lewis 0-2-2, B. Willig 3-8-15, Cline 1-0-2, Goff 1-1-3, Dobbins 5-1-12, Baker 1-0-2. Totals 12-12-39.
STREETSBORO (5-8, 4-3): Ivory 3-0-8, Reese 1-0-2, Bre. Nobles 2-0-4, Batten 9-2-26, Gula 3-2-9, Bry. Nobles 3-0-6. Totals 21-4-55.
Norton - 4 - 10 - 13 - 12 — 39
Streetsboro - 11 - 14 - 14 - 16 — 55
3-pointers: Batten 6, Ivory 2, Gula, T. Hoffman, B. Willig, Dobbins.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Chippewa 50, Waynedale 45
Copley 61, Berea-Midpark 21
Ellet 55, Garfield 22
Field 68, Springfield 41
Hudson 48, Cuyahoga Falls 47 (OT)
Rootstown 68, Alliance 53
Streetsboro 49, Norton 42
Strongsville 52, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 35
Windham 37, Maplewood 30
Woodridge 71, Coventry 33
HUDSON 48, CUYAHOGA FALLS 47 (OT)
CUYAHOGA FALLS : Dunford 1-0-3, Thompson 4-0-10, Kraemer 5-8-23, Huffman 0-7-7, Clark 0-0-0. Totals: 12-15- 47.
HUDSON (7-7): E.Kordos 1-0-3, Rothgerber 1-0-2, Lightner 0-5-5, McCormick 0-2-2, A.Henderson 1-2-4, Merrick 6-3-15, Hileman 3-1-7, E.Henderson 2-4-10. Totals: 14-17-48.
Cuyahoga Falls - 11 - 8 - 3 - 16 - 7 — 47
Hudson - 8 - 14 - 10 - 8 - 8 — 48
3-Point Goals : Kraemer 3, Thompson 2, E.Henderson 2, E.Kordos, Dunford.
ELLET 55, GARFIELD 22
ELLET (11-3, 7-0): Holmes 4-5-14, Knight 6-0-12, Wenzel 3-1-9, Moore 3-3-9, Knaff 2-0-5, Parks 0-2-2, Tavares 1-0-2, Haviland 1-0-2. Totals: 21 10-15 55.
GARFIELD: Jordan 1-2-5, Singleton 2-0-5, Keyes 2-0-6, Kimbrough 1-2-4, Clark 0-2-2. Totals: 6 8-16 22.
Ellet - 14 - 12 - 18 - 11 — 55
Garfield - 2 - 11 - 5 - 4 — 22
3-pointers: Keyes 2, Wenzel, Knaff, Singleton, Jordan. Total Fouls: Gar., 15-14. Rebounds: Ell., 31 (Moore 6); Gar., 30 (Keyes 9). Turnovers : Gar., 46-23.
FIELD 68, SPRINGFIELD 41
FIELD (8-5, 5-3) : Miller 1 2-4 4, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Harlin 1 3-5 5, Rahe 7 2-6 17, Herendeen 2 0-0 4, An.Harlin 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 3 0-0 7, Al.Harlin 13 0-1 27. Totals: 29 7-16 68.
SPRINGFIELD (3-10, 1-7) : B.Ruggiero 2 0-0 4, Crytzer 1 0-0 3, Kendall 1 1-2 3, Gaspar 3 0-0 6, Wilderman 5 3-4 15, D.Ruggiero 1 2-3 4, Hillyard 2 0-2 6. Totals: 15 6-11 41.
Field - 20 - 18 -15 -15 — 68
Springfield - 10 - 10 - 12 - 9 — 41
3-pointers: Wilderman 2, Hillyard 2, Rahe, Jacobs, Al.Harlinl, Crytzer. Total Fouls : Spr., 12-10. Rebounds : Fie., 35 (Rahe 11); Spr., 18. Turnovers : Spr., 22-9.
WOODRIDGE 71, COVENTRY 33
COVENTRY (2-12, 2-7): Dimeff 1-2-5, Munn 1-0-2, Myers 1-0-2, Dick 1-0-3, Burkhardt 5-3-13, Dubbas 1-0-2, Wolfe 2-1-6. Totals: 12-6-33.
WOODRIDGE (11-3, 7-1): Mencer 6-0-13, Rorrer 1-1-3, Martin 5-0-12, Hoover 4-5-14, Woods 3-6-13, Mayner 5-0-10, Dugan 1-0-3, Treat 1-0-3. Totals: 26-12-71.
Coventry - 7 - 15 - 3 -8 — 33
Woodridge - 16 - 23 - 18 - 14 — 71
3-Point Goals: Martin 2, Mencer, Hoover, Treat, Woods, Dugan, Dimeff, Dick, Wolfe. Total Fouls: Cov., 17-11.
STREETSBORO 49, NORTON 42
NORTON : Acord 8 5-6 23, Krapp 4 0-0 10, Osolin 1 0-0 3, Halleh 1 0-2 2, Farrell 1 1-2 3, Tatka 0 1-3 1. Totals: 15 7-13 42.
STREETSBORO : Johnson-Wilson 2 0-0 5, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Abbuhl 6 1-1 13, Bedford 1 0-0 2, Benson 3 4-4 10, Kassan 4 4-4 12, Hajec 1 1-3 3. Totals: 19 10-12 49.
Norton - 13 - 13 - 7 - 9 — 42
Streetsboro - 10 - 13 - 10 - 16 — 49
3-Point Goals : Acord 2, Krapp 2, Osolin, Johnson-Wilson. Total Fouls : Str., 17-15.
ROOTSTOWN 68, ALLIANCE 53
ALLIANCE (6-9): Gantz 3 5-7 12, A.Brown 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Callock 8 4-6 23, Hancock 1 0-0 3, Paaldanoo 2 0-1 4, Fann 2 1-4 5, R.Brown 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 12-22 53.
ROOTSTOWN (11-1): McColloch 2 0-0 4, White 3 3-5 9, L.Smith 2 0-0 5, Germann 1 0-0 3, Kline 2 0-0 4, P.Smith 6 0-0 12, McIntyre 4 0-0 8, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Lough 7 7-9 21. Totals: 28 10-14 68.
Alliance - 8 - 6 - 23 - 16 — 53
Rootstown - 20 - 15 - 16 - 17 — 68
3-pointers: Callock 3, Gantz, Hancock, L.Smith, Germann. Total fuls: Roo., 18-14. Rebounds: All., 30; Roo., 34 (Lough 13).
BOYS BOWLING
WADSWORTH 2,354, HIGHLAND 2,354
(At Riviera Lanes, Fairlawn)
Note: Wadsworth wins roll off, 40-29.
Two-game matches: Wadsworth 1,841 (McAnnally 178, Weyand 153, Evans 176, Zakikian 210-183, Triplett 199-195, Lossing 203-176, Lane 168), Highland 1,786 (Syea 144-159, Oboy 156-130, Kasper 196-181, Esterle 220-174, Dunne 203-223). Baker System matches: Wadsworth 168-161, Highland 187-174, Highland 220-171.
Records: Wadsworth 3-4, 3-4.
WESTLAKE 2,306, BRUNSWICK 2,253
GIRLS BOWLING
WESTLAKE 1,966, BRUNSWICK 1,608
High Games: Duck (B) 195. High Series: Duck (B) 381.
