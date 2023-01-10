ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa girls squeak out overtime victory against Ozark

By Chris Pinson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZGRp_0k9C120I00

The holiday’s are great for relaxing and recharging, but sometimes, long layoffs can hinder a team’s performance.

Would that be the case for Nixa or Ozark or perhaps both as the two teams hit the court for the first time since the Pink and White Tournament nine days ago.

Midway through the first quarter, Lady Eagles trailing by two, Norah Clark must’ve spent her downtime practicing her midrange the jumper ties it at 7-7.

With under three minutes in the period, Jordyn Foley’s at the right place at the right time. Lady Tigers led 16-10 after one.

Second quarter, Molly Rushing drives, draws, and dishes as Sydney Hampton does the rest.

But Nixa would rally to tie the game at 52 all to force overtime and the Lady Eagles would steal a win on the road, escaping the Tigers layer with a 60-56 victory.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Nixa whips Ozark, Eagles win 13th straight

OZARK, Mo–The backyard brawl continued Tuesday night in Ozark. Monday night the Nixa girls needed overtime to beat Ozark. Tuesday night it was the boys turn at the rivalry. Quick start for Nixa, a little inside out to Garrett Hines for the three, and it’s a 7-0 lead. Then the Eagles kick it up top […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Big third quarter lifts Lady Bears past Salukis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were hoping to wrap up their three game homestand with a victory Wednesday night against Southern Illinois. Both the Lady Bears and Salukis came into the game with 3-1 Valley records. Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears have won six of their last seven. But trailed by eight at halftime. Missouri […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Panthers climb to #2 in D2 poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers moved up one spot in this week’s NCAA division two womens coaches poll. Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are tied for second in the nation behind Ashland. The Lady Panthers beat McKendree and Indianapolis in a two game homestand sweep last week. Those two wins improved Drury to 13-1 this season. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Redbirds hand Bears second straight loss in OT

NORMAL, Ill–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up their two game road trip at Illinois State Wednesday night. In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford was hoping to bounce back into the win column in familiar surroundings. Ford played his college ball at Illinois State, and has beaten them six of the nine times he’s coached […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 38th Bass Pro Tournament Of Champions is making its annual return to the Ozarks. Eight teams will make an appearance with several highly touted basketball prospects scheduled to play in this tournament. Three of those teams are representing the State of Missouri, Kickapoo High School from Springfield, Staley High School from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Branson man killed in single vehicle accident

A Branson man was killed in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Christian County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Bryan Baker was traveling eastbound on Missouri 14 2.5 east of Bruner, Mo. when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers. The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs. The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Snow Possible Tonight Along, North Of Highway 54

(KTTS News) — Temperatures are going to drop as a cold front moves into the Ozarks. A band of snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning along and north of Highway 54. The National Weather Service says there could be a dusting or maybe even some slushy snow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
HOLLISTER, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy