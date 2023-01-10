Read full article on original website
Follow the money: Police budget raises a $5.6 million question
Thanks to a statewide vote in November 2022, Kansas City will be required to increase its minimum funding for the Kansas City Police Department from 20% to 25% of the city’s revenues. How will KCPD spend the money? That might not be easy for the public to find out, based on the department’s recent responses […] The post Follow the money: Police budget raises a $5.6 million question appeared first on The Beacon.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 2 critical in connected shooting scenes in east side KCMO neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and two critical early Thursday morning in a Kansas City east side neighborhood. Officers responded just before 2:15 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Lewis Avenue just south of Independence...
Kansas City apartments to make compliance plan after Cleaver letter
Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver said Stonegate Meadows Apartments' managers must send a plan to address all the deficiencies at its apartments.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KCTV 5
Retired KCK detective Roger Golubski remains on house arrest
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski remains on home detention. A federal judge denied his motion asking for basic ankle-monitoring or possibly a curfew. The judge says Golubski potentially remains a serious risk to the community and pointed out his law enforcement background questioning if he still has contacts.
kcur.org
The killing of Shayla Curts
Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
1 person killed, 2 others critically injured in overnight shooting in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, police say three people were shot overnight. One person died and two others are in critical condition.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Law Enforcement Needs Your Help in Locating a Witness in a Rape, Kidnapping Case
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad have identified 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett, Jr., at 301 Old Orchard Avenue. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. They have...
KCTV 5
Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City leaders are hoping to get a cut of the money earned in the sale of recreational marijuana. Whether to impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of medical marijuana? That’s a question Kansas City leaders are hoping will be answered by voters during the April 4 general municipal election.
northeastnews.net
Controversial liquor permits approved
In its December 21 issue, “The Northeast News” reported on two Northeast neighborhood associations that were actively opposing the issuance of Liquor by the Drink permits in their respective neighborhoods. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association was opposing a permit that had been issued with contingencies at Inolvidable, a bar...
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Kansas City Public Schools only calling for two schools to close now
After criticism, Kansas City Public Schools now only plans to close two buildings -- Longfellow and Troost elementary schools -- instead of 10.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 16 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing several firearms. Christopher Dorrell, 36, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Jan....
KCTV 5
Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire. The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”
northwestmoinfo.com
Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
