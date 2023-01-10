ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Beacon

Follow the money: Police budget raises a $5.6 million question

Thanks to a statewide vote in November 2022, Kansas City will be required to increase its minimum funding for the Kansas City Police Department from 20% to 25% of the city’s revenues.  How will KCPD spend the money? That might not be easy for the public to find out, based on the department’s recent responses […] The post Follow the money: Police budget raises a $5.6 million question appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Retired KCK detective Roger Golubski remains on house arrest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski remains on home detention. A federal judge denied his motion asking for basic ankle-monitoring or possibly a curfew. The judge says Golubski potentially remains a serious risk to the community and pointed out his law enforcement background questioning if he still has contacts.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

The killing of Shayla Curts

Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City leaders are hoping to get a cut of the money earned in the sale of recreational marijuana. Whether to impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of medical marijuana? That’s a question Kansas City leaders are hoping will be answered by voters during the April 4 general municipal election.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Controversial liquor permits approved

In its December 21 issue, “The Northeast News” reported on two Northeast neighborhood associations that were actively opposing the issuance of Liquor by the Drink permits in their respective neighborhoods. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association was opposing a permit that had been issued with contingencies at Inolvidable, a bar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire. The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy