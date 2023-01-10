Read full article on original website
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss vs. Alabama
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first home loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 in conference play as they fell 84-69 against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The back-and-forth game consisted of 45 fouls and 59 free throw attempts between the two teams. The game was...
Alabama Basketball Uses Second Half Run To Pull Away From Arkansas
The Crimson Tide use a 13-0 run to put away the Razorbacks and move to 4-0 in SEC play.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC evening affair. The Volunteers are scorching-hot and are in the top 5, entering the strong part of conference play.
Game Notes: South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68
Below are game notes from Kentucky's 71-68 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks inside Rupp Arena on Tuesday night: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 10-6 on the season, 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina is 8-8, 1-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 54-14 ...
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
PHOENIX (97) Craig 6-6 1-2 16, Saric 5-10 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 3-10 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 3-14 1-3 8, Wainright 3-7 0-0 7, D.Lee 5-12 1-1 11, Landale 5-8 0-0 11, Okogie 5-13 3-4 14, S.Lee 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 39-90 10-14 97. DENVER (126) Gordon...
Tigers of the Game: Trio of Tigers instrumental in win at Ole Miss
It was a late one, but No. 22 Auburn departs from Mississippi with an 82-73 win over Ole Miss. The Rebels led Auburn, 35-34 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored Ole Miss 48-38 in the second half to run away with the win. Four players reached double-figures in the game, with Wendell Green Jr. leading the way with 23 points.
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Falls 58-50 On the Road Against Georgia
The Bulldogs fell to Georgia on the road as their shooting woes continue.
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Florida
Tigers put in a must-win scenario, look to get back to .500 in conference play.
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the New York Knicks. Nesmith will not be active after Indiana's forward was held out with an illness. Expect Jalen Smith to see an increased role against a Knicks' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
