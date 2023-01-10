It was a late one, but No. 22 Auburn departs from Mississippi with an 82-73 win over Ole Miss. The Rebels led Auburn, 35-34 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored Ole Miss 48-38 in the second half to run away with the win. Four players reached double-figures in the game, with Wendell Green Jr. leading the way with 23 points.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO