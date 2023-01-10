ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Wildcats Today

Game Notes: South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 71-68 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks inside Rupp Arena on Tuesday night:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 10-6 on the season, 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina is 8-8, 1-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 54-14 ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 126, Phoenix 97

PHOENIX (97) Craig 6-6 1-2 16, Saric 5-10 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 3-10 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 3-14 1-3 8, Wainright 3-7 0-0 7, D.Lee 5-12 1-1 11, Landale 5-8 0-0 11, Okogie 5-13 3-4 14, S.Lee 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 39-90 10-14 97. DENVER (126) Gordon...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) ruled out on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the New York Knicks. Nesmith will not be active after Indiana's forward was held out with an illness. Expect Jalen Smith to see an increased role against a Knicks' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
ATLANTA, GA

