ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.  One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Fix West Texas celebrates 3 year anniversary

MIDLAND, Texas — On this day, three years ago, volunteers gathered in a warehouse for a single cause. "We were just a team of volunteers who had gotten a vet out of Dallas to come for the weekend and we just all pitched in and made it happen," said Karen Patterson, Executive Director.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Historic day in Midland as new leaders are sworn in

MIDLAND, Texas — History was made today, as Midland saw a new mayor and city councilwoman, as well as an incumbent city councilman, sworn in. Lori Blong will be the first female mayor in Midland's history. Previously the city councilwoman for District 4, she will take the mayoral torch from Patrick Payton.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Mr. Beast Burger coming to Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will soon have a new dining option for students, faculty and campus visitors. The college and their food provider, Great Western Dining, have come together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to the Wrangler Grill location at the Saulsbury Campus Center. The restaurant, founded...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
MIDLAND, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX

Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Tips for high school seniors looking to apply for scholarships

ODESSA, Texas — With the end of the high school year fast approaching, it may be time for seniors to start thinking of colleges and scholarships they want to apply for. There are many things to think of and remember when students are applying for scholarships to schools around the Permian Basin.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland boil water notice rescinded

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa names interim fire chief

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland College will be searching for new president

MIDLAND, Texas — There has been a lot of growth at Midland College in the past 50 years. "When I first started in 1979 as a full time teacher, brand new campus, what's really grown are the trees," said Dr. Steve Thomas, President of Midland College. "We have a beautiful campus now, and I think we had 3,000 students, and now we're well over 5,000 students."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy