Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Odessa City Council appropriates over $300,000 in hiring of T2 Professional Consulting firm
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council held their first regular meeting of the new year Tuesday night, and it comes on the heels of the special meeting they held on Monday. The council proceeded with their usual business as they move forward with interims at city manager and city attorney.
Fix West Texas celebrates 3 year anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — On this day, three years ago, volunteers gathered in a warehouse for a single cause. "We were just a team of volunteers who had gotten a vet out of Dallas to come for the weekend and we just all pitched in and made it happen," said Karen Patterson, Executive Director.
Midland ISD employee named 'Most Inspiring Educator in the Country' by Texas Monthly
MIDLAND, Texas — Barbara Yarbrough has been a staple of Midland ISD for decades, helping thousands of students in their academic journey. While she's no stranger to awards, having been chosen as the grand prize winner for the LifeChanger of the Year award in 2022, she can now add a new title to her list.
City of Midland plans to install traffic light at Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — Almost two weeks after a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle on Magellan St., the City of Midland says it plans to install a traffic light at a nearby intersection. The 14-year-old girl is being mourned by her family after she was hit while...
Odessa Mayor plans community discussion, addresses criticisms
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor Javier Joven released a statement Wednesday addressing allegations he said have been made about him and setting a date for a community discussion. Joven invited members of the public to meet him for coffee Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Mi Casa, located at 1301...
Historic day in Midland as new leaders are sworn in
MIDLAND, Texas — History was made today, as Midland saw a new mayor and city councilwoman, as well as an incumbent city councilman, sworn in. Lori Blong will be the first female mayor in Midland's history. Previously the city councilwoman for District 4, she will take the mayoral torch from Patrick Payton.
Check Out The Details About Par 3 Suites Coming To Midland, Owned By Parent Company Top Golf
It's about time! There have been rumors and requests that someone would put in some kind of golf activity like Top Golf or something like it. According to Maybe In Midland-Odessa Par 3 Suites is coming to Midland. Par 3 Suites is an affiliate of Top Tracer, which is owned by Top Golf.
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
Mr. Beast Burger coming to Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will soon have a new dining option for students, faculty and campus visitors. The college and their food provider, Great Western Dining, have come together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to the Wrangler Grill location at the Saulsbury Campus Center. The restaurant, founded...
cbs7.com
City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
theshelbyreport.com
Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX
Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
Tips for high school seniors looking to apply for scholarships
ODESSA, Texas — With the end of the high school year fast approaching, it may be time for seniors to start thinking of colleges and scholarships they want to apply for. There are many things to think of and remember when students are applying for scholarships to schools around the Permian Basin.
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
Midland College will be searching for new president
MIDLAND, Texas — There has been a lot of growth at Midland College in the past 50 years. "When I first started in 1979 as a full time teacher, brand new campus, what's really grown are the trees," said Dr. Steve Thomas, President of Midland College. "We have a beautiful campus now, and I think we had 3,000 students, and now we're well over 5,000 students."
Airline Crossing lifts boil water notice issued before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing announced Wednesday that it has rescinded its boil water notice. According to a report submitted to the TCEQ, the notice can be lifted because the park's system has sufficient water pressure. Residents at the mobile home park reported no water for over three days...
A look at life on the road for one family in the rodeo industry
ODESSA, Texas — When the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has its last performance on Saturday night, most – if not all -- of the event staff and participants will pack up and head out of town. The Scott family understands what it’s like living on the road...
