fox10phoenix.com
How to get Narcan in Arizona: What it's for, and how to use it
PHOENIX - With the fentanyl crisis getting worse in Arizona and nationwide, residents can take overdose prevention into their own hands if they see signs of it in their community. More than 22 million pills were seized in the state in 2022 with no signs of slowing. According to the...
KOLD-TV
Health experts expect XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant in Arizona soon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost three years since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States a new variant is now taking center stage. Medical professionals are calling it “the most transmissible” strain of the virus yet. According to Dr. Mary Derby, chief epidemiologist...
kjzz.org
Will COVID-19 XBB.1.5 variant gain dominance in Arizona?
An extremely contagious COVID-19 omicron sub-variant known as XBB.1.5 has been gaining dominance on the East Coast. A few cases have turned up in Arizona, recently, too. The lab TGen North has been sequencing COVID-19 in Arizona. The lab reports it started seeing XBB.1.5 cases in Arizona in December. "We've...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
AZFamily
Arizona father meets daughter for first time thanks to DNA test
Temperatures breach 70 degrees but go back down to high 50s plus rain. Expect a few nice days to end the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds in and we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s. Maricopa County detention officer accused of...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona mother hands out Narcan in hopes of saving lives
In 2020, Ashlee Brown lost her 19-year-old son to an accidental overdose. Now, she is handing out an overdose-reversal medication in hopes of saving the lives of others. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
ABC 15 News
Insurance glitch leaves Valley man without insulin; policyholders told they're not covered
PHOENIX — A recent and routine trip to the pharmacy for Dan, a Valley resident, quickly took a turn for the worse. None of his prescriptions could be filled. "The pharmacist gave me back my card and said, 'you have no more insurance,'" Dan recalled. He's diabetic and takes...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
AZFamily
Arizona man meets daughter he never knew existed thanks to DNA test
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seventy-six-year-old Gary Aukes says a simple DNA test changed his life forever. “I’m here to meet my daughter for the first time because I didn’t know she existed,” Aukes said as he waited for his daughter at Sky Harbor Airport. “I went...
AZFamily
Survey: Arizona ranks 5th among most racially integrated states, 7th in poverty rate gap
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has ranked 5th in the top 5 most racially integrated states and 7th in the poverty rate gap, according to a report by WalletHub. Using 21 indicators of equality, the company measured the gaps between Black and white populations in each state and Washington, D.C. For the scale, WalletHub used “1″ to signify the most integrated, with 25 being the average for integration.
Courthouse News Service
Arizona ordered to reform prison system
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
