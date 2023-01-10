Read full article on original website
‘We escaped’ for Anniston Girls
Anniston, AL – Tuesday girls: Anniston’s girls have just enough to turn back White Plains’ upset bid; Cleburne County’s Brown hits 1,500 career points, and more TUESDAY’S GIRLS GAMES Anniston 42, White Plains 38 Cherokee County 55, Jacksonville 41 Cleburne County 56, Munford 35 Clay Central 51, Horseshoe Bend 46 Glencoe 51, Alexandria 45 Piedmont 55, […]
Lee and Buckhorn, Scottsboro and Guntersville earn doubleheader splits
The Buckhorn boys took down the defending state champions on Tuesday, getting the 57-24 win over Lee.
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Big Factor Inside for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – New post Johnson emerging as force for White Plains; Jacksonville holds on against Cherokee County, Faith’s Curlee surpasses 1,500 career points, Piedmont holds off late Weaver rally, and more TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES Alexandria 62, Glencoe 59 B.B. Comer 78, Thorsby 55 Faith Christian 64, Wadley 59 Gadsden City 64, Fort Payne 63 […]
