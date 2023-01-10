ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘We escaped’ for Anniston Girls

Anniston, AL – Tuesday girls: Anniston’s girls have just enough to turn back White Plains’ upset bid; Cleburne County’s Brown hits 1,500 career points, and more TUESDAY’S GIRLS GAMES Anniston 42, White Plains 38 Cherokee County 55, Jacksonville 41 Cleburne County 56, Munford 35 Clay Central 51, Horseshoe Bend 46 Glencoe 51, Alexandria 45 Piedmont 55, […]
ANNISTON, AL
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
Denver 126, Phoenix 97

Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
WASHINGTON STATE
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID
Big Factor Inside for Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – New post Johnson emerging as force for White Plains; Jacksonville holds on against Cherokee County, Faith’s Curlee surpasses 1,500 career points, Piedmont holds off late Weaver rally, and more TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES Alexandria 62, Glencoe 59 B.B. Comer 78, Thorsby 55 Faith Christian 64, Wadley 59 Gadsden City 64, Fort Payne 63 […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

