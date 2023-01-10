Trevor Bauer’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially over. The Dodgers announced last week that they were designating Bauer for assignment. The announcement came on the last day the Dodgers had to add Bauer to their active roster following his reinstatement by MLB from a 324-game suspension that was ended on Dec. 22 by an arbitrator. His suspension ended up lasting 194 games.

