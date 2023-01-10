Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
'Glass Onion' star Jessica Henwick says she has 'nightmares' after accidentally breaking a glass sculpture while filming
Director Rian Johnson told Entertainment Weekly that they caught Henwick's real reaction to dropping the glass wheel and used it in the film's climax.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
‘Daredevil’: Mike Colter Hasn’t Talked To Marvel About More Luke Cage & Says The Character is “In The Rearview Mirror”
With Charlie Cox delighting fans with his reintroduction as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, folks are dying to see what happens in the forthcoming series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And while everyone is hyped about ‘Born Again’ and how it might integrate the character further into the MCU, fans are wondering if more of Cox’s Netflix/Marvel brethren will be joining the cause. Well, as of now, it appears Mike Colter and his Luke Cage character won’t be making the leap to the MCU.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Tease Major Threat
It's been one heck of a day for fans of the Ant-Man franchise. First thing Monday morning, Marvel Studios released a black light-inspired poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of the film's final trailer release. Once the trailer was released during the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game, Marvel Studios then unvieled another new poster for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring film.
Tom Hiddleston “Can’t Believe” Indiana Jones Icon Is His New MCU Co-Star
Despite losing the fan favorite Trickster God in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Hiddleston will soon be gracing our screens again once he returns on Loki Season 2. Amid his return, Loki Season 2 also got a new cast alongside them, and one of them happens to be Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan, who also recently starred and won his first Golden Globe Award by taking part in Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Quan shares his intriguing first encounter with the MCU star.
