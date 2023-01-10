Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
James Gunn Teases First DC TV Show In Development
The previous year was a tumultuous one for DC Studios, particularly for James Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, who would engineer the new era of the DC Universe. With Gunn slowly revealing his plans for the franchise as he goes forward with new stars and characters, the co-CEO also hinted that fans can expect something for the TV segment of the studios.
HBO Max's 'Velma' Is a Reimagined Origin Story — Is It Suitable for Kids?
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of Velma. In the wise words of critically acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, "Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it's a medium." We wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment since there is more animated content targeted toward adult audiences than ever, including the brand-new HBO Max series Velma.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
Titans Director Teases When Season 4 Could Return
James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as DC Studios co-CEOs late last year and it seems that they are hard at work creating an overarching plan for film TV and gaming. If recent reports are to be believed then Gunn and Safran will be rebooting the DC Universe with new actors as their iconic characters. Warner Bros. has been slowly canceling and wrapping up their DCTV projects due to the sale of The CW network and there have been rumors that HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol would not be returning after their latest seasons. Titans returned for Season 4 Part 1 during the fall but quickly wrapped up and now fans are eagerly awaiting Part 2. It seems that Titans Season 4 Part 2 isn't too far away if one of the directors on the series is to be believed. Director Nick Copus was celebrating one year since filming began on the fourth season of the series on Instagram and he revealed when Part 2 will premiere in the comments section of his post.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Never Forgot the Kindness of ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser
Before he was a big movie star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had the guidance of another actor while he was getting started.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
ComicBook
DCU Fan Art Imagines X-Men Star Lucas Till as James Gunn’s The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
Tom Hanks's Middle Son Is Stepping out From Behind the Cameras in 'A Man Called Otto'
From his work in Castaway and Captain Phillips to his more recent roles in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Elvis, and Disney’s Pinocchio, actor Tom Hanks has proven himself to be worthy of all of the flowers. However, the most important title he’s held throughout his decades-long carer is the role of dad.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
CNET
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Drops Time-Bending Trailer
We got another taste of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, as a fresh trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie landed. It's the third solo adventure for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, the 31st MCU film overall and the first part of MCU's Phase 5. The movie...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Jerrod Carmichael Slams Golden Globes' Racism in Opening Monologue for Awards Show
Following many years of intense scrutiny due to allegations of racism and ethical misconduct, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back the Golden Globe awards. The mysterious group was the subject of countless negative press due to their potentially unethical practices and the fact that their membership was, in simple terms, not diverse in the slightest. Despite losing their spot on television last year and seeing them pushed aside by the likes of Netflix, NBC, and more, they're back, but not without the host making sure to remind everyone what happened. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took the stage at the event and immediately addressed it head on.
ComicBook
Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)
Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.
Ruh-Roh! Why Isn't Scooby-Doo in HBO Max's Adult Cartoon Series 'Velma'?
We have one thing to say: Jinkies. If you aren't familiar with that iconic one-word catchline, then you likely aren't familiar with Mystery Incorporated. See, Mystery Inc. features a gang of meddling kids who act as amateur detectives and crime-solvers (there's a staggering amount of spooky crimes to be investigated). Oh, yeah, they also own a groovy van and a jittery talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo.
Comments / 0