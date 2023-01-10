ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

AccessAtlanta

Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet

While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

Georgia Bulldogs return after winning CFP National Championship

ATLANTA — The back-to-back College Football Playoff National Champs landed in the Peach State after decimating the Texas Christian School Horned Frogs in Monday's game. It was a hero's welcome in Athens as they welcomed the Dawgs back as champions once again. Rewatch their homecoming below:. UGA walked away...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Georgia for winning back-to-back national titles

Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Georgia football for winning back-to-back national championship titles over TCU Monday night in dominant fashion. In the process, Herbstreit also wished the Bulldogs luck in chasing a 3-peat. Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, has always been outspoken about his preference towards the B1G. Truly,...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

Students watch Dawgs win another championship at Stegeman Coliseum

ATHENS, Ga. — The excitement for Georgia football fans is contagious across the country now as the Bulldogs have played -- and won -- their second-straight National Championship game in a row. University of Georgia students decked out in red and black filled the inside of the Stegeman Coliseum...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

