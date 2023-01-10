Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
dawgnation.com
Georgia lineman Amarius Mims shares why he’s growing into larger, promising role
LOS ANGELES — Amarius Mims jovially bounced through the Georgia football locker room late Monday night, appearing lighter on his feet than anyone 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds should. “The team we’ve got, the brotherhood we’ve got,” Mims said, breaking into a wide grin, “anything is possible when you have...
dawgnation.com
Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
LOS ANGELES —Nolan Smith and Chris Smith won’t be around to help this defense next season. Both are moving on to the NFL after two excellent careers at Georgia. They’ll be tough to replace, as Nolan Smith was the team’s vocal leader while Chris Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game.
AccessAtlanta
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
WMAZ
Georgia Bulldogs return after winning CFP National Championship
ATLANTA — The back-to-back College Football Playoff National Champs landed in the Peach State after decimating the Texas Christian School Horned Frogs in Monday's game. It was a hero's welcome in Athens as they welcomed the Dawgs back as champions once again. Rewatch their homecoming below:. UGA walked away...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Georgia for winning back-to-back national titles
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Georgia football for winning back-to-back national championship titles over TCU Monday night in dominant fashion. In the process, Herbstreit also wished the Bulldogs luck in chasing a 3-peat. Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, has always been outspoken about his preference towards the B1G. Truly,...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
WMAZ
Students watch Dawgs win another championship at Stegeman Coliseum
ATHENS, Ga. — The excitement for Georgia football fans is contagious across the country now as the Bulldogs have played -- and won -- their second-straight National Championship game in a row. University of Georgia students decked out in red and black filled the inside of the Stegeman Coliseum...
WMAZ
After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue
ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
Georgia football announces parade plans after 2nd straight national title
The Georgia Bulldogs broke their championship drought last January, and one year later they officially went back-to-back. Given the magnitude of that moment, it didn’t take long for the school to announce that another championship parade will be coming soon. Georgia announced on Tuesday morning that it will hold...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgians react to UGA winning 2023 National Championship
ATLANTA — On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas Christian University for a back-to-back win in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia becomes the first team to repeat as champions in the CFP era and the first team to repeat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Fans...
