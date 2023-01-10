ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
CRANSTON, RI
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI

Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
WOONSOCKET, RI
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Gazelle Gets a Tattoo to Honor His Roots and Never Forget Where He Came From

If I could offer advice to anyone willing to listen, it would be to never forget where you came from. My story originates in Westport, Massachusetts, a small yet mighty right-to-farm community. Life growing up was simple and time passed slowly. My hands were never ied to an entertainment controller. Instead, sticks shaped like guns and swords were the ideal toys. A pile of rotted wood and a bucket of rusted nails was a goldmine as the possibilities to build something -- anything -- were endless.
WESTPORT, MA
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations

The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
