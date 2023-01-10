Read full article on original website
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Carver Fire Department Will Teach Local Students & Seniors Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI
Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Gazelle Gets a Tattoo to Honor His Roots and Never Forget Where He Came From
If I could offer advice to anyone willing to listen, it would be to never forget where you came from. My story originates in Westport, Massachusetts, a small yet mighty right-to-farm community. Life growing up was simple and time passed slowly. My hands were never ied to an entertainment controller. Instead, sticks shaped like guns and swords were the ideal toys. A pile of rotted wood and a bucket of rusted nails was a goldmine as the possibilities to build something -- anything -- were endless.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations
The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
WCVB
Uncovering Brian Walshe's past as search continues for missing wife, Ana
COHASSET, Mass. — Ana was a Serbian immigrant when she met Brian in 2008. The couple married 7 years later and now have three young sons.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
