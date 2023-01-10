ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MI

Shiels breaks scoring record as Britton Deerfield comes from behind to win

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

Logan Shiels broke his brother’s single game school scoring record with 36 points as the Patriots came back from a halftime deficit to beat Washtenaw Christian 58-49 in a non-league game Monday.

Shiels made half of his field goal attempts and pulled down 16 rebounds. He scored 12 points in the first quarter and 14 in the third.

With his final bucket he broke the previous school record of 34 points set by his brother, Cole Shiels, in 2020 against Jefferson.

“I didn’t know that I was close to the record,” Shiels said. “I only found out when coach (Erik) Johnson announced it at the end of the game.”

He finished with six 3-pointers.

“They were in a two-three zone,” Shiels aid.

Washtenaw Christian led 26-25 at halftime, but the Patriots scored 20 points in the third quarter to take a lead it wouldn’t give up.

Top performers

Tristan Johnson (BD) had eight points and six assists.

Noah McRobert (BD) scored six points in the fourth quarter to help BD maintain its lead.

Coach Thoughts

Darren Shiels, BD: “We played good team defense tonight. Tristan Johnson did a great job defending Washtenaw’s best player. Logan Shiels shot the ball well all night. We need to keep our heads down and just keep working as a team.”

Up next

BD (3-4) hosts Erie Mason Friday.

